Chipotle jumps in on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot's Coldplay concert scandal: ‘Okay to cheat’

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen hugging his company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert when the kiss cam turned to the two. The way they hid their faces led the band's frontman, Chris Martin, to comment that either they were having an affair, or were very shy people. Chipotle, the American food chain, reacted to news of the Astronomer CEO allegedly cheating at the Coldplay concert(X)

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, while Kristin Cabot is married to Kenneth C Thornby.

Chipotle gets in on ‘cheating’ buzz

With the incident blowing up on social media, Chipotle, the American food chain, has hopped onto the trend. Reacting to the news of the cheating, Chipotle shared a photo captioned “It's okay to cheat” with the following text clarifying that it is okay to cheat on your Chipotle order, if you do it with Chipotle honey chicken.

The pun was very intended, with Chipotle commenting “And I oop”, after sharing the image.

The Chipotle social media handler, going by ‘xavy’ was nowhere close to being done. It told one X user, “i won't judge if u try something new,” while jokingly telling another “Don't go mixing up ur affairs now,” another barb at the Astronomer CEO's dalliance.

What is the cheating scandal at the Coldplay concert?

Byron and Cabot's intimacy has set tongues wagging, and his wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropped her husband's name from her social media account. Byron, meanwhile, has disabled commenting on his LinkedIn account, and has reportedly deleted an earlier post where he was praising Cabot.

Coldplay's first post on X amid the scandal also saw many fans flock to it to bring up the kiss cam moment. While some joked about the ‘state of affairs,’ others said there would likely be divorces after what transpired.

Cabot's LinkedIn has also been flooded, among all this, with many seeking her job position, in light of her alleged affair becoming public.