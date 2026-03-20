‘Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee in heaven’: Rewatch their iconic The Way of the Dragon fight - Video

Chuck Norris, the former martial arts champion and actor popular for his roles in "Code of Silence," "Missing in Action" and “The Delta Force”, has died. He was 86 years old. His family confirmed in a statement on social media that Norris passed away peacefully on Thursday. This comes after TMZ reported that he was hospitalized in Hawaii. Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee first met at the 1967 All-American Karate Championships (Instagram/Chuck Norris)

"While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the family statement read.

Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee As soon as the news about Chuck Norris's death broke, fans were quick to remember the actor's legendary on-screen fight with Bruce Lee. “They might be fighting in heaven right now,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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Going through Norris's social media accounts, we found several references of Bruce Lee. In one Instagram post made back in November, 2016, the 86-year-old remembered his friend.

Posting a photo from their "The Way of the Dragon" bout (1972), he wrote: “Bruce was a great friend. Write a caption for our photo together. Please keep it clean. Thanks, Chuck.”

Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee's friendship From real-life friends to on-screen rivals Long before their unforgettable showdown in “The Way of the Dragon”, Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee shared a close friendship built on mutual respect and a shared obsession with martial arts evolution.

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Their relationship ultimately translated into one of cinema’s most celebrated fight scenes, the climactic duel inside Rome’s Colosseum.

Lee personally chose Norris to play his opponent, “Colt,” believing he was one of the few fighters who could convincingly match him on screen. The result was a raw, extended sequence praised for its realism, minimal editing, and technical brilliance.

One memorable moment, Lee pulling a tuft of hair from Norris’ chest mid-fight, became a piece of martial arts movie folklore.