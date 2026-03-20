‘Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee in heaven’: Rewatch their iconic The Way of the Dragon fight - Video
Chuck Norris, the former martial arts champion and actor popular for his roles in "Code of Silence," "Missing in Action" and “The Delta Force”, has died
Chuck Norris, the former martial arts champion and actor popular for his roles in "Code of Silence," "Missing in Action" and “The Delta Force”, has died. He was 86 years old. His family confirmed in a statement on social media that Norris passed away peacefully on Thursday. This comes after TMZ reported that he was hospitalized in Hawaii.
"While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the family statement read.
Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee
As soon as the news about Chuck Norris's death broke, fans were quick to remember the actor's legendary on-screen fight with Bruce Lee. “They might be fighting in heaven right now,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Read More: Chuck Norris a Trump supporter? Explaining Delta Force actor's political views
Going through Norris's social media accounts, we found several references of Bruce Lee. In one Instagram post made back in November, 2016, the 86-year-old remembered his friend.
Posting a photo from their "The Way of the Dragon" bout (1972), he wrote: “Bruce was a great friend. Write a caption for our photo together. Please keep it clean. Thanks, Chuck.”
Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee's friendship
From real-life friends to on-screen rivals
Long before their unforgettable showdown in “The Way of the Dragon”, Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee shared a close friendship built on mutual respect and a shared obsession with martial arts evolution.
Read More: Chuck Norris didn't die, death finally found courage to meet him: How martial arts master became internet's OG meme star
Their relationship ultimately translated into one of cinema’s most celebrated fight scenes, the climactic duel inside Rome’s Colosseum.
Lee personally chose Norris to play his opponent, “Colt,” believing he was one of the few fighters who could convincingly match him on screen. The result was a raw, extended sequence praised for its realism, minimal editing, and technical brilliance.
One memorable moment, Lee pulling a tuft of hair from Norris’ chest mid-fight, became a piece of martial arts movie folklore.
Watch their fight video here
A friendship that began in 1967
The two first met at the 1967 All-American Karate Championships at Madison Square Garden. At the time, Norris was already an established karate competitor, while Lee was gaining attention for his role as Kato in The Green Hornet.
What began as a casual meeting quickly evolved into a deeper connection. After the tournament, they reportedly spent hours discussing martial arts.
Training sessions
Their friendship extended into regular training sessions, often held in Lee’s backyard in Los Angeles. Despite their different disciplines, Norris rooted in traditional karate and Lee pioneering Jeet Kune Do, they pushed each other to evolve. Norris once claimed he encouraged Lee to adopt high kicks, something Lee initially avoided in favor of efficiency. Over time, those kicks became a defining feature of Lee’s style on screen.
Life after Bruce Lee
Following Lee’s sudden death in 1973, Norris credited his friend with shaping his understanding of performance and the theatrical side of combat.
Encouraged by mutual friend Steve McQueen, Norris transitioned fully into acting, a move that would eventually make him a global action star through the 1980s and beyond.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More