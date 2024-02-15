Cisco to lay off over 4,000 employees; 34,000 jobs cut across 141 US tech firms this year

Cisco Systems has announced plans to cut 5% of its global workforce, translating to over 4,000 job losses. The networking equipment giant has also revised its annual revenue target, citing the tough economic environment that has prompted widespread layoffs in the tech sector. The Cisco logo is displayed in front of Cisco headquarters on February 09, 2024 in San Jose, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cisco is strategically focusing on artificial intelligence and forming a partnership with Nvidia to stimulate growth. This is being seen as the reason behind redundancy of 5% of its global workforce. Company claims, with an employee count of 85,000, is undergoing layoffs and a broader restructuring effort to concentrate on high-growth areas.

But Cisco isn't the only one. The networking equipment giant has followed suit to hundreds of other US and Canada firms which strategically moved towards AI integration in its operations to announce massive layoffs since the beginning of 2024. While job cut announcements in the U.S. more than doubled month-on-month to 82,307 in January, they were down 20% from a year earlier, according to a report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas earlier in February.

On a broader scale, the technology sector in the United States is witnessing a wave of job cuts. In 2024, thousands of jobs have already been eliminated across various tech companies. Cisco's decision adds to the growing list of firms implementing workforce reductions. The technology industry, which experienced the highest number of layoffs in 2023, has already seen 34,000 job cuts across 141 firms in the current year, according to Layoffs.fyi.

As companies across sectors in the U.S. and Canada grapple with economic challenges, the job cut announcements signal potential ongoing layoffs in 2024 as organizations strive to control costs.

List of companies that have announced layoffs -

Technology Sector Job Loss Snapshot

Amazon Prime unit: Less than 5% of employees affected

Amazon Audible: 5% job cuts

Amazon Streaming and studio operations: Several hundred layoffs

Twitch: 35% reduction

Amazon Pharmacy: Few hundred job cuts

X Lab (new technology development): Dozens of layoffs

Advertising sales team: Hundreds affected

Hardware team (Pixel, Nest, Fitbit): Hundreds of job cuts

Augmented reality team: Majority of layoffs

Microsoft: Gaming divisions (Activision Blizzard and Xbox): Approximately 1,900 job cuts

IBM: Layoffs planned in 2024; focus on hiring for AI-centered roles

eBay: About 1,000 roles cut, representing around 9% of the workforce

Unity Software: Workforce reduction of about 25%, totaling 1,800 jobs

DocuSign: Workforce reduction by about 6%, with a majority in sales and marketing (400 employees)

Snap: Approximately 528 jobs cut, representing 10% of the global workforce

Salesforce: Roughly 700 employees laid off, approximately 1% of the global workforce

Aurora Innovation: 3% of the workforce laid off

BlackBerry: Additional layoffs planned, following about 200 job cuts in the prior quarter

SiriusXM: Workforce reduction of about 3%, impacting approximately 160 roles

Media Sector Job Loss Snapshot

Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios: Job cuts following completion of some shows

Sky (Comcast-owned): About 1,000 job cuts across businesses

Los Angeles Times: 94 journalists to be laid off

Paramount Global: Unspecified number of layoffs

Business Insider: Around 8% staff layoffs

Bell Canada: 4,800 job cuts

Financial Services Sector Job Loss Snapshot

PayPal Holdings: Approximately 2,500 job cuts, representing 9% of the global workforce

Block Inc: Unspecified jobs cut

Citigroup: Planning to reduce headcount by 20,000 people over the next two years

Nasdaq: Hundreds of job cuts as it integrates Adenza into its business

BlackRock: About 3% workforce reduction, expecting larger headcount by end-2024

Consumer and Retail Sector Job Loss Snapshot

Estee Lauder: 3% to 5% of the global workforce to be cut

Wayfair: 1,650 employees laid off, around 13% of the workforce

Macy's: 2,350 job cuts, closing five stores

Levi Strauss & Co: Planning to slash 10%-15% of global corporate jobs

Hershey's: Restructuring impact on less than 5% of the workforce

Health Sector Job Loss Snapshot

Novavax: Cutting about 12% of the workforce

Manufacturing Sector Job Loss Snapshot

Lockheed Martin: Planning to cut 1% of its jobs

United Parcel Service: 12,000 jobs to be cut for cost-cutting

Piedmont Lithium: 27% of the workforce cut in a cost-cutting plan