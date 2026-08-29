Comix down update: Several users complain of outage; how to fix ‘bad gateway’ error
Comix appeared to be down for many users on August 29 as complaints were shared on a manga-related Reddit forum.
The Comix website appeared to be down for many users on August 29. Complaints were shared on a manga-related Reddit forum.
Comix is an online platform where users can read manga, manhwa, and manhua comic books for free. Amid the reported outage several users shared frustrations on the Reddit forum.
“Did comix go down for anyone else? I was in the middle of sending a comment before I got stuck on a load screen and an error occurred in the server,” one wrote, adding, “The site has been pretty laggy/faulty lately so I just wanted to check if this happened to anyone else.”
Another added “Was reading Lookism and now it says bad gateway and won’t load.” Issues appear to have started about 20 minutes back. Since this site is not tracked by outage detectors, an exact number of people facing issues is not known.
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However, the Reddit post garnered a fair amount of reactions, indicating that multiple people are facing problems. A cause for the reported outage is not known at the time of writing either.
Comix website down: Reactions pour in
Many others commented on the Reddit post about facing issues with Comix.to.
One wrote “oh my god the same thing is happening for me cause im trying to reload it and im jusy getting a black screen lol…I just wanted read my action slop in peace.” Another added “Was reading something and refreshed it cuz it was stuck, and now it's 'bad gateway'.”
Yet another said “Nooooo not again, they can’t be playing with my emotions like this.” One person also remarked that the site was ‘showing some error’. People also asked when Comix would be back up, but no confirmation is there for the same.
One shared that they had tried the alternate domain listed as well but got the same error. Meanwhile, another added that since Comix faced similar issues last week, they feared that the site might be taken down. Notably, Comix allows users to read manga and such works for free which might not be legal in a lot of places, making the site susceptible to government takedowns.
Comix down: How to fix bad gateway issue
Usually a 502 Bad Gateway error on Comix means the site's upstream servers are offline, overloaded, or experiencing a widespread outage. Given that this is an issue on their side, there aren't user-end fixes to the problem.
Some quick user-side checks can be conducted to see if the problem resolves. This includes hard refreshing, clearing browser cache, switching networks, and flushing DNS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More