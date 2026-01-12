Could Trump be impeached again? What to know after Sen. Chris Murphy's allegations
Sen. Chris Murphy alleged that Donald Trump “committed ten times more impeachable offenses in his second term as he did in his first term.”
Questions about whether President Donald Trump could face impeachment again have come up, after a Democratic senator accused him of serious corruption during his second term.
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said President Trump has committed far more impeachable offenses this term than during his first. Murphy said any move toward impeachment would depend on Democrats regaining control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
Murphy made the remarks Sunday in an interview with NBC, pushing back against senior Democrats who have downplayed impeachment talk.
What Murphy is alleging
“I know that this president has committed ten times more impeachable offenses in his second term as he did in his first term,” Murphy said. He accused Trump of “stealing from the American people.”
Murphy pointed to Trump’s business interests, including his involvement in cryptocurrency projects, and the president’s acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar to replace Air Force One. He claimed Trump traded national security information in exchange for foreign investment tied to a crypto venture linked to his family.
“That is wildly corrupt,” Murphy said, describing Trump’s actions as far more serious than during his first term.
Murphy’s comments contrast with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said late last year that Trump’s conduct had not yet reached the level required for impeachment. Murphy said he respects her view but disagrees.
What would impeachment require?
Under the US Constitution, impeachment begins in the House of Representatives. Democrats are currently in the minority, making any immediate action unlikely.
In December, impeachment articles introduced by Rep. Al Green of Texas failed after they were voted down with support from both parties. Several Democrats voted “present,” according to the Independent.
Even if Democrats win back the House after the 2026 midterms, removing a president would still require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, a high bar that has never been met.
Trump was impeached twice during his first term but was acquitted both times.
Murphy said any new impeachment effort would likely not reach the Senate before 2027 at the earliest.