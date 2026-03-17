‘Cuba’s seeing the end’: Trump declares he'll have ‘the honor of taking’ island nation

President Donald Trump on Monday stated that he anticipates having the "honor" of "taking Cuba," just days after the communist government of the island admitted to engaging in discussions with the United States. President Trump suggested he may take Cuba, calling it a weakened nation. He hinted at potential intervention strategies, while Cuban President Díaz-Canel emphasized ongoing dialogue with the US based on equality and respect. (Bloomberg)

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump declined to specify whether any possible US intervention in Cuba would resemble that of Venezuela or Iran, while confidently asserting that he can do "anything I want with" the island.

"I think Cuba’s seeing the end,” the POTUS warned. “You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?

“I do believe I’ll have the honor of taking Cuba … that’s a big honor.”

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‘I can do anything I want,’ says Trump Calling Cuba a “very weakened nation right now,” he went on to say, “I mean, whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it.”

Following Trump's suggestion of a "friendly takeover" last week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated on Friday that his administration is engaged in discussions with the United States.

Díaz-Canel characterized these discussions as efforts to find solutions through dialogue regarding the bilateral issues that exist between the two countries.

Trump halts supply of discounted Venezuelan oil to Cuba Trump halted the supply of discounted Venezuelan oil to the island after his raid on Caracas on January 3, which resulted in the overthrow of Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro.

In addition, the US President warned of the possibility of imposing tariffs on any nation that exports oil to Cuba. These actions have resulted in fuel shortages on the island, leading to extensive electricity blackouts.

Continuing his tirade against Cuba, he described it as a “failed nation,” which has “no money and no oil.” He mentioned that they just have a “nice land.”

Trump commended the highly “entrepreneurial” people he has encountered from Cuba, who have expressed a desire to reconnect with their homeland.

Cuba oposses external interference Cuba, however, has consistently opposed any external interference in its domestic matters and views any suggestions in this regard as a dealbreaker for any potential agreement.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State and the son of Cuban immigrants, has consistently expressed his desire for regime change in Havana.

Following the ousting of Maduro in January and the collaboration with Israel in military actions against Iran, Trump has openly speculated that Cuba could be the "next" target.

Díaz-Canel, 65, who took over from the late Fidel Castro and his brother Raúl Castro as president in 2018, stated on Friday that he anticipates discussions with the US to occur “under the principles of equality and respect for the political systems of both countries, sovereignty and self-determination”.