‘Cuba’s seeing the end’: Trump declares he'll have ‘the honor of taking’ island nation
President Donald Trump anticipates “taking Cuba” amid US-Cuba discussions, calling the nation weakened. He warned of tariffs on oil exports to Cuba.
President Donald Trump on Monday stated that he anticipates having the "honor" of "taking Cuba," just days after the communist government of the island admitted to engaging in discussions with the United States.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump declined to specify whether any possible US intervention in Cuba would resemble that of Venezuela or Iran, while confidently asserting that he can do "anything I want with" the island.
"I think Cuba’s seeing the end,” the POTUS warned. “You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?
“I do believe I’ll have the honor of taking Cuba … that’s a big honor.”
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‘I can do anything I want,’ says Trump
Calling Cuba a “very weakened nation right now,” he went on to say, “I mean, whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it.”
Following Trump's suggestion of a "friendly takeover" last week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated on Friday that his administration is engaged in discussions with the United States.
Díaz-Canel characterized these discussions as efforts to find solutions through dialogue regarding the bilateral issues that exist between the two countries.
Trump halts supply of discounted Venezuelan oil to Cuba
Trump halted the supply of discounted Venezuelan oil to the island after his raid on Caracas on January 3, which resulted in the overthrow of Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro.
In addition, the US President warned of the possibility of imposing tariffs on any nation that exports oil to Cuba. These actions have resulted in fuel shortages on the island, leading to extensive electricity blackouts.
Continuing his tirade against Cuba, he described it as a “failed nation,” which has “no money and no oil.” He mentioned that they just have a “nice land.”
Trump commended the highly “entrepreneurial” people he has encountered from Cuba, who have expressed a desire to reconnect with their homeland.
Cuba oposses external interference
Cuba, however, has consistently opposed any external interference in its domestic matters and views any suggestions in this regard as a dealbreaker for any potential agreement.
Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State and the son of Cuban immigrants, has consistently expressed his desire for regime change in Havana.
Following the ousting of Maduro in January and the collaboration with Israel in military actions against Iran, Trump has openly speculated that Cuba could be the "next" target.
Díaz-Canel, 65, who took over from the late Fidel Castro and his brother Raúl Castro as president in 2018, stated on Friday that he anticipates discussions with the US to occur “under the principles of equality and respect for the political systems of both countries, sovereignty and self-determination”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More