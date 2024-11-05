‘Dad: take it…’: Donald Trump reveals major Barron advice he received for WH race, opens up about his plans for doggies

Donald Trump began his final day of campaign rallies by declaring that he would win if his MAGA supporters turn out to vote. However, he also acknowledged that his raspy voice is a problem and once more defended his speaking style he dubs “the weave”. Trump has been expressing hope, but he has also acknowledged the risk of failure on occasion.

Addressing a North Carolina crowd, he said, “There's nothing they can do if we get our vote.”

Trump opens up about family advice he received

Trump spoke for 90 minutes in spite of the time constraints, touching on a wide range of topics before revealing some family-friendly advice he received ahead of the election at the end of his speech, Daily Mail reported.

“Ivanka called me a little while ago she sends her love to everybody. She’s teriffic,” he said about his daughter, who once worked as his advisor but has not been with him on the 2024 campaign trail.

Trump then talked about his youngest and only son with Melania Trump, stating that “And I have a guy who’s home with the first lady.”

He called Barron, who is 18-year-old and recently joined NYU, “very smart”, who gives him “good advice.”

“Dad: take it easy, now. You just take it easy dad, alright? You don’t have to go too much here. He gives me good - he’s very wise,” the former President stated.

“Hopefully everything will work out well. We’re way leading. All we have to do is close it up,” he stated as several polls have indicated a neck to neck race.

Trump declares he loves dogs

In a campaign that has included more pet-related remarks than others, he once declared to the audience that he “loves dogs.”

Notably, Trump was the first president to live without a pet in the White House. “I love dogs. We love dogs,” he said.

He then veered off topic to discuss Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law. He mentioned she loves dogs and other pets, and she would visit the office. “And she would get me to do things for doggies that you wouldn’t believe,” he stated.

“Dad, we have to make the cages larger. We have to provide air conditioning,” Trump informed the crowd that Lara told him.