Diane Goodstein house fire: AAG Dhillon's post slamming judge blocking Trump voting law surfaces - ‘Will allow nothing…’

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein's house caught fire on Saturday and the incident is being probed by authorities. It took place in Colleton County and videos show the house engulfed in flames, with thick smoke visible. On September 5, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon took umbrage with Diane Goodstein's temporary blocking of Trump's federal voting law.(Getty Images via AFP)

Three people were injured and had to be hospitalized, including Goodstein's husband, Arnold, who reportedly had to jump out of a window to escape the flames. The judge herself was reportedly walking on the beach when the fire broke out. Cops, meanwhile, have not said foul play was involved, but are carrying out their investigations with a report suggesting that arson has not been ruled out.

Goodstein, notably, went against the Donald Trump administration very recently, in September. She was part of the controversial case of whether a voter's personal information in South Carolina could be handed over to the government. The order she passed in the matter was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court with the top court's verdict criticizing her.

However, on September 5, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon took umbrage with her temporary blocking of Trump's federal voting law. Taking to X, she wrote “This Justice Dept’s Civil Rights will not stand for a state court judge’s hasty nullification of our federal voting laws. I will allow nothing to stand in the way of our mandate to maintain clean voter rolls. One Citizen, One Vote!”

Now, her post has resurfaced after Goodstein's house caught fire, with many believing that her words might have set off a chain of events culminating in the blaze.

Diane Goodstein threatened?

While there is no concrete proof of any link between Dhillon's words and the fire at Goodstein's, several users on X have nonetheless, speculated to that end.

“A month ago, Trump’s AAG Harmeet Dhillon targeted South Carolina Judge Diane Goodstein. Yesterday, Stephen Miller went after all “far-left Democrat judges,” accusing them of “shielding” left-wing terrorism…” one person wrote.

Another added, "Last month Judge Diane Goodstein ruled against the Trump regime, and blocked the State of South Carolina from giving millions of voter data files to the DOJ. Last week Harmeet Dhillon of Trump's DOJ openly condemned Judge Goodstein's ruling in a tweet. Yesterday Trump lackey Stephen Miller called "left wing judges & lawyers" as "terrorists" requiring force to rebuke. Today this is Judge Goodstein's home, on fire, and being investigated for arson. Probably just a coincidence."

Yet another person said, “Dhillon did Goodstein.” Notably, there is no concrete link that Dhillon's words had anything to do with the fire at Goodstein's place, and in fact, authorities have not yet pinpointed a cause for the fire either.

However, FITSNews did report that Goodstein had been getting threats for the past few weeks. “She's had multiple death threats over the years,” a judge purportedly close to her, told the publication.