Did Caleb Vasquez urge Cain Clark to kill him after San Diego mosque shooting?

San Diego mosque shooter Caleb Vasquez encouraged his accomplice to shoot him in the head during a disturbing exchange that was broadcast live after they had killed three men. San Diego shooting: The FBI is analyzing a livestream of an attack on an Islamic Center by two teenagers in Nazi uniforms, resulting in three deaths.

Vasquez, 18, is depicted in the passenger seat of the white BMW that he and 17-year-old Cain Clark used to escape from the Islamic Center of San Diego, as shown in footage recorded by a camera they had mounted on the car’s dashboard while the vehicle was stationary.

Throughout the livestream clip, Vasquez seizes the barrel of Clark’s rifle and positions it against his own forehead on several occasions. The video, which has been shared widely on social media, did not include any audio.

The camera focuses solely on Clark — positioned in the driver’s seat — as he uses his firearm to shoot Vasquez in the head twice before turning the weapon on himself.

Also Read: Clain Clark: Star wrestler's ex-teammate breaks silence after San Diego shooting, 'He was trying to fit in and find...'