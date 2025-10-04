Did General Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray’s coffee shop meet cost taxpayers $190,000? Know the truth

The Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan’s 2021 meetup with Patrick Murray marked the costliest breakup at the Towson coffee shop. While the meeting lasted for less than an hour, it slapped the taxpayers with a $190,000 bill, which was stretched over four years and is split between the legal fees and the settlement amount that is to be paid to Murray, which the county requested remain sealed, according to The Baltimore Banner General Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray’s 2021 meetup cost taxpayers $190,000(Representative image/Pixabay)

The meeting four years ago was called by Patrick Murray because an employee of the county was uncomfortable with Madigan’s questions during an investigation.

Moreover, it was reported by The Baltimore Banner that Murray was not aware that the investigation concerned the tennis barn, which is politically connected with the developer David Cordish, who wanted to build it over his neighbor’s disagreements.

Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray’s political connections

The attorneys, Madigan and Murray, are both known to work closely with the government entities. While the latter has a connection with the politicians of Maryland, the former often points out corruption. When Johnny Olszewski Jr. barely made it to the end of the race to become the county executive, Murray was already by his side.

Later, Olszewski went on to keep his promise of getting an inspector general to keep watch on the wrongdoings within the party. Murray suggested that Madigan should take up the role.

However, things went south after the latter caught Chris McCollum wasting USD 1.1 million on agricultural equipment, which was not required by the county.

Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray’s costliest meeting

After her findings, Madigan released a report about McCollum, which upset the people in power. Olszewski’s team believed that the investigation was not carried out properly. The situation was discussed by Madigan and Murray over a costly breakfast.

Four years after the coffee shop meetup, neither of the attorneys agreed on what happened, and the disagreement led to costing the county USD 100,000 for Murray’s fees. Moreover, USD 65,000 was added to Madigan’s legal fees and USD 24,998 for Paul Ewing, totalling up to USD 190,000.

FAQs

Q1. How much did the meeting between Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray cost the taxpayers?

The meeting between Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray cost the taxpayers USD 190,000.

Q2. When and where did the meeting between Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray take place?

The meeting between Kelly Madigan and Patrick Murray took place in Towson in March 2021.

Q3. Who is the inspector general of Baltimore County?

Kelly Madigan is the Inspector General of Baltimore County.