Did Google just remove the music toggle from Maps? Android users are upset

Google Maps, like other software and applications, is in the constant process of upgrading itself for the better. That doesn’t mean, however, that all changes are taken well by its customer base. A recent change in Android versions of the application has caught the eye of users. Recent user experiences reveal that the application may have removed its music toggle option from its navigation app. The shocking part, however? iOS users can still access the feature. Google Maps is undergoing upgrades, but recent changes have frustrated Android users who lost the music toggle feature, unlike iOS users.(Pixaby)

Has Google Maps removed the music toggle?

Back in April, the Assistant Driving Mode feature on the application was switched out in favor of the possible release of a Gemini-powered AI assistant sometime in the future instead. With the pullback of this feature, a floating action button replaced the option and could be activated by turning on the “Show media playback controls” toggle from Settings.

A recent report by 9to5Google revealed that this toggle appears to be visibly missing from Android users’ devices without any due explanation. In addition to this sudden change, the option to pick a “default media app” between YouTube Music and Spotify has also disappeared from Android settings.

Since no official clarification has been issued by the company regarding this matter, it remains unclear whether this error is a deliberate move or a technical bug. What adds to this speculation is the fact that iOS users are still able to access the feature and pick between Apple Music and Spotify for their music preference, as reported by Android Police.

What can Android users do in the meantime?

Until Google issues an official clarification or announcement, Android users will have to rely on using standard app controls for playing music while navigating. The other option would be to rely on iOS devices instead if the feature is just as important to you.

Ever since the change was announced back in April, there has been no official clarity on what a Gemini-powered driving model would look like. No official date for release of the model has been suggested.

