Details about Barron Trump’s dating life have surfaced as the 19-year-old NYU student finished his freshman year this summer. Donald and Melania Trump’s son spent most of the summer making plans for his future business, a source told People. Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend? What we know about US President's son's dating life (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend?

An insider close to Barron told NewsNation in May that President Trump's son had a “really nice girlfriend” and he “hangs out with her a lot."

Additional insiders revealed that even though Barron has been under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service, he has been able to date freely. "He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this," a political source told People. "Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off." Barron's reported girlfriend is thought to be a first for the US president's son.

In October last year, President Trump commented on Barron’s love life during an appearance on the PBD podcast with interviewer Patrick Bet-David.

"Is he good with the ladies in school at NYU? Is he there yet?" asked the interviewer. "No, I'm not sure he's – I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," Trump replied at the time.

Read More | Who is Barron Trump's favorite step-sibling? Here's the surprising revelation as he shares tense relationship with rest

Previously, a girl claimed on TikTok that she was in Barron's class at Columbia Grammar, and that the two had dated. Sharing a video featuring Barron and her, Maddie (@maddatitude) wrote, “I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first "bf". When Trump got in, he took the whole class to the White House."

When a user asked in the comment section, "Was he a good person?", the poster replied, "The best". Maddie also wrote about Barron being "first kiss" and added that she "did know him very well up until 5th grade".

‘He is interested in business in general’

Barron appears to be the most private person in the Trump family, rarely spotted alongside his parents and only occasionally seen around New York City. He is always closely followed by the Secret Service.

Earlier reports claimed Barron is establishing his own business. "He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money and being involved in successful projects," a source told People. "He has his own ideas and understands what people of his age are looking for. He is quite entrepreneurial, bright and not shy about getting his own career in gear."

Read More | Melania reveals why she was worried about son Barron when Donald Trump first became US prez, 'Couldn't help but think…'

A professor at NYU said in July that Barron "doesn't really belong here” – which has reportedly been a point of worry for his mother. Melania has been trying to ensure her son is doing fine at the university, and is not being bullied.

Barron’s college syllabus mostly comprises business studies, the Irish Star reported. It focuses mainly on finance, management, and entrepreneurship, consistent with Stern's undergraduate business track. Barron will be returning to school for his sophomore year on September 3.