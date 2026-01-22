‘Don Lemon next?’: Chauntyll Allen, Nekima Armstrong and William Kelly's arrests spark row

On Thursday, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of three activists associated with the protesters who stormed the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, disrupting service. The three arrested activists were Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly. Don Lemon attends the 2025 The Root 100 Gala at Gotham Hall on December 3. (Getty Images via AFP)

As AG Bondi announced the arrests on Thursday, social media erupted with speculation on whether former CNN anchor Don Lemon could be arrested next. Lemon, notably, was present at the Cities Church when the protestors stormed the building on Sunday evening. He, however, claims that he was present in his capacity as a journalist.

The DOJ placed Don Lemon "on notice" regarding his presence at the Cities Church the evening when the incident happened. However, on Thursday, the department tried to pursue charges against Lemon, but they fell through after a magistrate refused to sign it.

Nonetheless, social media continued to speculate about the Department of Justice possibly coming after Lemon after the arrests of Armstrong, Allen and Kelly.

“Can we arrest Don Lemon too?," one user wrote.