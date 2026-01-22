‘Don Lemon next?’: Chauntyll Allen, Nekima Armstrong and William Kelly's arrests spark row
AG Pam Bondi announced the arrests of Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly. It sparked speculation about Don Lemon.
On Thursday, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of three activists associated with the protesters who stormed the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, disrupting service. The three arrested activists were Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly.
As AG Bondi announced the arrests on Thursday, social media erupted with speculation on whether former CNN anchor Don Lemon could be arrested next. Lemon, notably, was present at the Cities Church when the protestors stormed the building on Sunday evening. He, however, claims that he was present in his capacity as a journalist.
The DOJ placed Don Lemon "on notice" regarding his presence at the Cities Church the evening when the incident happened. However, on Thursday, the department tried to pursue charges against Lemon, but they fell through after a magistrate refused to sign it.
Nonetheless, social media continued to speculate about the Department of Justice possibly coming after Lemon after the arrests of Armstrong, Allen and Kelly.
“Can we arrest Don Lemon too?," one user wrote.
“When is don lemon getting arrested?” wrote another.
“Go get Don Lemon next,” wrote another.
“We care about Don Lemon first and foremost,” said another.
Why Minnesota Federal Magistrate Refused To Charge Don Lemon
Multiple news outlets reported citing sources that a Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint charging Don Lemon. CBS News reported that the judge's refusal left Attorney General Pan Bondi "enraged."
The same magistrate judge, however, approved charges against the other three activists: Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly. Bondi is in Minnesota for the last two days, prosecuting the protestors against the anti-ICE raids.
