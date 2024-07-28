Donald Trump claims he offered to pay Joe Biden $1 million if he could break…

Donald Trump revealed that incumbent President Joe Biden has once rejected his offer of a golf game that could have won him $1 million. The former President has remained steadfast with his election campaign rally despite the attempted assassination on him. Donald Trump, while speaking at a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, recalled his Golf game offer to Joe Biden: “I said I will take you to any course you want...I would give you $1 million if you could break 100 in a game of golf," he said.(AP)

Speaking at a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Trump told the crowd: “I said I will take you to any course you want...I would give you $1 million if you could break 100 in a game of golf.” He, however, added that Biden “turned me down”.

Claiming that he modified the offer, the GOP presidential candidate exclaimed: “Then I said, I'll give you ten strokes a side...I'll give you one million dollars if you could beat me. He had no chance.”

He went on to say, “They talk a good game, but it's all talk.”

The Golf Saga between Biden and Trump

The topic of golf was raised during the first presidential debate in early June between Biden and Trump, before the POTUS announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed Kamala Harris as Democrat nominee.

Amid concerns over their age and physical fitness, Trump boasted that he won two club championships and two regular club titles. To accomplish so, according to him, a person needs to be “very smart” and has long-range hitting ability. “He doesn't do it. He can't hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match; he can't hit a ball 50 yards,” the ex-President quipped.

Biden swiftly hit back at Trump, stating that “I'd be happy to have a driving contest.” Claiming that he reduced his “handicap to a six” during his tenure as the US VP, he told Trump: “By the way, I told you before, I'm happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

Trump mocked Biden's supposed golf handicap assertion with, “That's the biggest lie - that he was a six handicap - of all.”

Upon being questioned, Biden retracted his claim and said that he was, in fact, eight handicapped. Trump, however, did not buy the Commander-in-Chief's comments and remarked, “I've seen your swing. I know your swing. Let's not act like children.”

Back in 2018, Biden's last official handicap, according to USGA records, was a respectable 6.7.