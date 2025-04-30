Donald Trump dismisses Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, Biden nominees to US Holocaust Memorial Council

President Donald Trump has dismissed many of former President Joe Biden’s nominees to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, including Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris. US President Donald Trump dismissed several Biden administration appointees to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, a move criticised by Doug Emhoff, who was also removed.(AFP)

Also Read: Donald Trump says tariff talks with India going great, expects a trade deal soon

Emhoff, who is Jewish and who led the Biden administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism, criticized Trump's action, saying, “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized.”

Also Read: Donald Trump on third term in office: ‘Not something I’m looking to do'

He added, “To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”

Also Read: Did Donald Trump just mock Canada on Election Day? Fumed Pierre Poilievre reacts

Others dismissed alongside Emhoff include former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain and former domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.