Donald Trump dismisses Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, Biden nominees to US Holocaust Memorial Council
Donald Trump dismissed Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband who led anti-semitism efforts under the Biden administration.
President Donald Trump has dismissed many of former President Joe Biden’s nominees to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, including Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Emhoff, who is Jewish and who led the Biden administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism, criticized Trump's action, saying, “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized.”
He added, “To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”
Others dismissed alongside Emhoff include former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain and former domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.