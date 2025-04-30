Menu Explore
Donald Trump dismisses Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, Biden nominees to US Holocaust Memorial Council

AP |
Apr 30, 2025 02:17 AM IST

Donald Trump dismissed Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband who led anti-semitism efforts under the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump has dismissed many of former President Joe Biden’s nominees to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, including Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

US President Donald Trump dismissed several Biden administration appointees to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, a move criticised by Doug Emhoff, who was also removed.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump dismissed several Biden administration appointees to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, a move criticised by Doug Emhoff, who was also removed.(AFP)

Emhoff, who is Jewish and who led the Biden administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism, criticized Trump's action, saying, “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized.”

He added, “To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”

Others dismissed alongside Emhoff include former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain and former domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump dismisses Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, Biden nominees to US Holocaust Memorial Council
