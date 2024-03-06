Donald Trump reacts to Super Tuesday triumph, asks Fox News to ‘get rid of Karl Rove’

After winning Super Tuesday primary contests against rival Nikki Haley, former US President Donald Trump called March 5 a “great evening”, stressing that it is his “honour” to represent the Republican party. In a speech at his Super Tuesday success speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump referred to Joe Biden as "the worst president in the history of our country."(AFP)

Trump won 12 of the 13 states across several regions, racking up big numbers of GOP delegates in California, Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia.

"They call it 'Super Tuesday' for a reason," he said from his Florida resort in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview to Fox News, Trump stated: It's a great evening. Rarely has politics seen anything quite like this".

“It is my honor to represent not just the Republican Party but our country in leading it back to health and prosperity” he added.

On Tuesday night, former South Carolina Governor Haley won just Vermont's primary. This was her second victory of the 2024 season after winning Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

Reacting to Haley's win in Vermont that has denied Trump a clean sweep, the ex-US president campaign spokesperson declared that Trump is undoubtedly the Republican nominee and “he will go on to defeat Crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump calls Biden the ‘worst’ US president

In a speech at his Super Tuesday success speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump referred to Joe Biden as "the worst president in the history of our country."

"There has never been anything like what's happening to our country," Trump remarked, referring to the situation on southern border amid migrants influx,

He further said that he's committed to "unify" the United States and his party.

"We have a great Republican Party with tremendous talent and we want to have unity and we're going to have unity and happen very quickly," he stated. "I have been saying lately, success will bring unity to our country."

Trump assured that he will bring back the US economy on track if gets re-elected to the White House. "We're going to pay off debt. We're going to do things that nobody thought were possible."

He concluded his speech, saying, "If we lose the election, we're not going to have a country."

Trump blasts Fox News, asks it to ‘get rid of Karl Rove’

Meanwhile, Trump asked Fox News to stop airing Karl Rove, a former top adviser to 43rd US President George W. Bush.

In a Truth Social post, Trump additionally attacked political journalist Marc Thiessen, who regularly appears on Fox, branding him a "RINO Bush apologist."

Trump's outburst occurred after Fox News broadcast a segment in which Thiessen stated, "The only person who's less popular than Joe Biden is Donald Trump."

“He was wrong about me in 2016, and in 2020 I got more votes than any sitting President in history,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“My record on Endorsements is unmatched by anyone, EVER! Put on people who understand what is going on in politics…And while you’re at it, GET RID OF KARL ROVE!!!” he added.

Following Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Trump emerged as the clear frontrunners for a November 2024 rematch. While Trump lost the Vermont primary to Nikki Haley, Jason Palmer defeated Biden in American Samoa caucuses.