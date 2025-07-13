Trump warned he could lose House over Epstein files row; pins blame on Obama and Biden

President Donald Trump's former White House aide Steve Bannon on Friday claimed that the Republicans could lose as many as 40 House seats in the 2026 midterms over his administration's handling of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files. Bannon's statement came hours before the president, without any evidence, pinned the blame on Former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton. The three have not responded to his Truth Social post yet. US President Donald Trump speaks on the Truman balcony during a signing ceremony for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Bloomberg)

Bannon, speaking on his ‘War Room’ podcast, said Trump is losing MAGA support amid rumors about infighting in the White House. Reports state that the FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Chief Kash Patel are furious with the Pam Bondi-led DOJ over their claims about Jeffrey Epstein.

“You’re going to lose 10 percent of the MAGA movement. If we lose 10 percent of the MAGA movement right now, we ain’t gonna … we’re gonna lose 40 seats in ’26. We’re gonna lose the president," Bannon said.

The Republicans hold a slim majority in the House with 220 seats against the Democrats' 212. Three seats are vacant as of now. However, several MAGA influencers have become critical of the Trump administration over the Epstein row.

“They don’t even have to steal it, which they’re gonna try to do in ’28, because they’re gonna sit there and they go … they’ve disheartened the hardest core populist nation that’s always been who governs us,” Bannon added.

Trump pins blame on Obama, Biden and Clinton

Meanwhile, President Trump issued a statement on Saturday, defending AG Bondi. He further alleged that the Biden, Obama administrations, and Clinton ‘created’ the Epstein files.

“Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands,” Trump added.