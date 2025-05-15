Donald Trump's surgeon general pick, Dr Casey Means, suggested using psychedelic drugs as therapy: Report

Dr Casey Means, United States President Donald Trump’s surgeon general pick, wrote in a book recently that people should consider using unproven psychedelic drugs as therapy, according to a report by AP. She also suggested in a newsletter that she got herself ready for a romantic relationship with the help of mushrooms. Dr. Casey Means was not President Trump’s original choice for the post of surgeon general.(Caseymeans.com)

Dr Means recommended considering using guided psilocybin-assisted therapy. However, psilocybin, more commonly known as magic mushrooms, is illegal under US federal law. It is listed as a Schedule 1 drug substance under the Controlled Substances Act, which means that it has a “high potential for abuse” and “no currently accepted medical use in treatment” in the United States.

She wrote a book, ‘Good Energy’ with her brother Calley Means in 2024, wherein she made the alleged recommendation about using psychedelic drugs, according to the AP report. She declined to comment when reached out by AP.

The book, titled ‘Good Energy - The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health’ focuses mainly on metabolic health. In a 750-word passage in the book, she recommends “consider psilocybin-assisted therapy”.

“Strong scientific evidence suggests that this psychedelic therapy can be one of the most meaningful experiences of life for some people, as they have been for me,” she has written.

However, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the psychological consequences of psilocybin use include hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality. It could also cause panic reactions and a psychotic-like episode, especially if someone injects a higher dose.

Describing the episode of when she tried mushrooms for the first time in around January 2021, she writes that she was inspired by “an internal voice that whispered: it’s time to prepare.”

“I felt myself as part of an infinite and unbroken series of cosmic nesting dolls of millions of mothers and babies before me from the beginning of life,” she wrote. In her experience, “psilocybin can be a doorway to a different reality that is free from the limiting beliefs of my ego, feelings, and personal history,” she added.

She also said that she took the help of psychedelic drugs to make “space to find love at 35”. She remarked in a newsletter. Means said that she “did plant medicine experiences with trusted guides” to become ready for partnership, according to AP. However, she did not particularly recommend it for others.

Not Trump’s first choice

Not President Trump’s original choice for the post of surgeon general, Means was picked by Trump after he withdrew his original nomination of Dr Janette Nesheiwat. He did so based on the recommendation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “I don’t know her, I listened to Bobby. I think she’ll be great,” he said after picking her.

Means went to Stanford for her undergraduate and medical degrees and began a medical residency in the state of Oregon. However, she did not complete it. Also, her medical license remains inactive, which raised several eyebrows after her nomination.

According to the United States’ Department of Health and Human Services, the Surgeon General is considered the ‘Nation’s Doctor’ and is tasked to provide Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health and reduce their risk of illness and injury. “The Surgeon General brings the best available scientific information to the public by issuing Surgeon General’s Advisories, Calls to Action, and Reports on critical issues and communicating directly with the public via several communication channels,” the department says.

With AP inputs.