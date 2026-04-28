Dylan Carter: Family to net worth; 5 things about The Voice star who died in car accident

Dylan Carter, a former contestant on The Voice, died in a car accident on April 25 at the age of 24. The news of his passing was shared by Moncks County mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. in a Facebook post on April 26. Dylan Carter died in a car accident on April 25. (X/@MrPopOfficial)

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt,” Hamilton wrote.

Dylan gained fame during Season 24 of The Voice and was under the tutelage of Reba McEntire. Though he had gone on to the battle rounds, Dylan lost out to Tom Nitti. McEntire also left a touching tribute for him, saying “We will miss Dylan so much. He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice. Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

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Here's all you need to know about Dylan Carter.