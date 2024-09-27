EA Games pulls the plug on The Simpsons: Tapped Out, fans 'don't understand why'

The long-running mobile game The Simpsons: Tapped Out is officially coming to an end after more than a decade of success. The Simpsons: Tapped Out will be removed from app stores on October 31, 2024, with servers shutting down on January 24, 2025.(EA Games)

Publisher EA Games has announced that the popular free-to-play city builder will be removed from app stores this October after a 12-year journey that has delighted fans of The Simpsons worldwide.

The game, which launched in 2012 for iOS and Android, allowed players to rebuild Springfield after Homer Simpson’s negligence caused a nuclear meltdown. It became so so popular that just by 2014, had already generated over $130 million in revenue.

EA said shutting down Simpsons: Tapped Out was ‘emotional’

However, the time has come to say goodbye, EA confirmed that development on The Simpsons: Tapped Out is officially coming to an end in a Facebook post. The publisher said the decision was an “emotional one” for everyone involved.

“We have made the difficult decision to sunset Tapped Out. In-app purchases have been disabled, and the game will be removed from the app stores October 31, 2024. You may continue playing until January 24th, 2025, at which point servers will be turned off and TSTO will not be accessible,” the statement read, and added, “we are grateful that we’ve been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today’s final farewell 1,463 questlines. As our journey comes to a close, we offer our sincerest thanks to you, the players, who have made this all possible.”

With this announcement, EA has already disabled all in-app purchases, and the game will be removed from app stores on October 31st. However, the game’s servers will remain live until January 24th, 2024, when The Simpsons: Tapped Out will go offline for good.

EA has acknowledged a final in-game bug related to the conversion of in-game currency to donuts. “We’re aware of an issue with the in-game currency to donut conversion and are investigating,” the publisher noted in a follow-up post.

Fans are disappointed with Simpsons' shuntdown

As everyone expected, fans are not very happy with EA Games' decision. Like ons Fb user posted, “I picked this game back up a year or two ago and was so happy it was still kicking! I’m devastated that I won’t ever be able to check on my city again after January 😣”

While another one wrote, “Ending the game and we never got Troy McClure or Lionel Hutz. Don't need Phil's Voice on it, Springfield Poolmobile too. Like people said let's us keep playing, players would like to build up their land still a popular game.”

“I don't understand WHY. This is still a popular game, people love it. 😭😭,” one user expressed.