East Harlem fire: Firefighters at beer garden at East 120th Street & 1st Avenue; videos show massive blaze

A fire broke out at a beer garden in Manhattan's East Harlem on Wednesday and firefighters are battling the blaze. An official update from New York City's official emergency notification system read: “Three Alarm Fire: East 120th Street & 1st Avenue, Manhattan. People nearby avoid smoke, close windows.” Firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

There is currently no word on injuries or what started the fire.

Also Read | Neo-Nazi leader admits plot to give poisoned candy to Jewish kids in New York City

Visuals show massive blaze

Visuals shared online showed a massive blaze with the flames clearly visible from some distance. “Fire in East Harlem,” one person shared.

Another, sharing a video, noted that the fire was at Santiago's Beer Garden. “Update major fire at Santiago’s Beer Garden in East Harlem Manhattan, New York. They have just called a third alarm major response. No word on how many people injured just yet,” they wrote.

Another person, expressing concern, added “There's a massive fire in the East Harlem. I hope and pray everyone made it out safe.”

Another individual shared a video and provided insight into what was going on, writing on X: “The FDNY is battling a massive blaze tearing through a beer garden in East Harlem on Wednesday. The fire broke out on East 120th Street and Second Avenue. There's no word yet on any injuries, or what started the fire.” The clip, from across the street, showed flames rise to the sky as the fire appeared to be raging.

Scanners also picked up on the fire, and more information came from there. “Fully Involved Beer Garden with Extension into 2 Exposure Structures,” an update read. Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue added that there was a fourth alarm, and that ‘Cmd reports fire in an omd fire on the 2nd and 3rd floors with extention [extension] to others.’

Several people expressed concern amid the ongoing blaze. “Prayers for all involved,” one person wrote. Another chipped in saying, “Prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.” Many others added ‘Be safe’ messages, while some sought updates.