Elon Musk blasts US media ‘puppets’ for Kamala's Fox interview coverage, ‘exact same words every time’

Elon Musk jumped into the fray following Vice President Kamala Harris’s fiery interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier after Trump congratulated the host. Kamala Harris recently had a fiery interview with Fox News host Bret Baier(AP)

Musk took potshots at what he described as the media's predictable narrative, posting, calling the American mainstream media puppets and stated, “Who sends out the commands to the NPC media puppets? I’d like to meet them. They should really use a thesaurus, so that every media outlet doesn’t use the EXACT SAME words every time. All these outlets are controlled by the same people, and have the same script.”*

Musk was replying to Doge Designer, a self described citizen journalist for X who posted a screenshot of top news articles from Google on the Kamala Harris interview.

Watch: Kamala Harris interview on Fox News

The Twitter post, which quickly went viral, came after a fiery exchange between Harris and Baier. With just 20 days to go before the election, Harris appeared on the right inclined network to defend her record on key issues, including immigration and the economy.

Baier wasted no time in pressing her on the administration’s handling of the border crisis, taxpayer support for gender transition surgeries, and other hot-button topics often highlighted by former President Donald Trump.

Harris’s response to questions about the number of undocumented immigrants entering the United States under the Biden-Harris administration became a focal point of the interview. When Baier asked how many undocumented individuals had crossed the border, Harris deflected, saying, “Bret, let's just get to the point, OK? The point is that we have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired.”

Baier, however, wasn’t backing down. “So, your Homeland Security Secretary said that 85 percent of apprehensions—” he began, only to be interrupted by Harris trying to continue with her explanation. “I’m not finished. We have an immigration system—” she tried, but Baier cut in again, citing estimates of 6 million undocumented immigrants released into the country. The exchange, which became increasingly tense, was characterized by interruptions and sharp retorts.

US media coverage of Kamala Harris interview

Media outlets quickly ran with the story, describing the interview in near-unison as "testy." CNN declared, “Kamala spars with Fox host in testy interview.”* NPR’s headline read, “Harris interview on Fox gets testy— but also gives her a do-over.” The Guardian weighed in with,“Kamala Harris pledges break from Biden presidency in testy Fox interview.” This uniformity did not go unnoticed by Musk, who accused the media of parroting a scripted narrative.

Musk's comment was echoed by Naomi Seibt, a controversial German figure, who quipped, “In Germany we say ‘Zwei Dumme, ein Gedanke’ (‘two stupid minds, one thought’) but in this case I would specify ‘ten stupid shills, one script.’”