Elon Musk is still silent on Ashley St. Clair's claim of having his secret child: ‘We haven’t had any contact from Elon’

Elon Musk has yet to respond to Ashley St. Clair, a MAGA author who recently claimed to have given birth to his child last year. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter). Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

Brian Glicklich, a public relations expert representing St. Clair, told the New York Post that Musk’s team has not reached out since she made her claims public. “We haven’t had any contact from Elon or anyone in his circle reach out,” he told NYP.

It has now been over four days since St. Clair publicly shared her statement alleging that she is the mother of Musk’s 13th child.“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety,” she wrote, and added, “but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Musk, however, cryptically responded to one user's comment with a crying laughing emoji.

Photograph of Musk and St. Clair from May 2023 goes viral

Interestingly, these come amidst an old photograph resurfaced showing Musk and St. Clair together in May 2023 as her boss, Seth Dillon, talked to the billionaire, per Daily Mail.

Musk can be seen looking at St. Clair as she hands him a novelty ‘I.O.U.’ for $44 billion from ‘The Babylon Bee,’ a conservative satire website where she was employed at the time.

A second image from the same post shows Musk posing with the faux ‘I.O.U.’ while wearing a black Doge meme T-shirt.

St. Clair posted it with a caption, “He accepted our $44 billion IOU. Elon Musk x Babylon Bee coming next week.”

Notably, the photograph was taken about seven months after Musk finalized his acquisition of Twitter. ‘The Babylon Beehad been suspended from the platformunder its previous management but was reinstated after Musk took ownership.