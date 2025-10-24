Musk or Isaacman? Trump's ‘friend’ donates $130M to pay troops amid govt shutdown

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that an anonymous donor had given the federal government $130 million to cover the shortfall in military troop pay amid the ongoing government shutdown. President Donald Trump said that the donor was a 'friend' of his.(REUTERS)

“He called us the other day and he said, ‘I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown. I’d like to contribute, personally, contribute any shortfall you have with the military, because I love the military and I love the country, and any shortfall, if there’s a shortfall, I’ll contribute it',” Trump said during a cabinet meeting.

“He doesn’t really want the recognition, if you want to know the truth, but he gave us a check for $130 million, which was sort of a shortfall, and that’s going to go to the military,” the president added.

Following his comments, many are wondering online about the identity of the mystery donor.

Who donated $130 million for troop pay

Trump, in his comments, gave two hints – he said that the donor was a friend of his, and that it was someone who did not want to be named. However, several names have emerged online as being among the possible donors.

Many felt it might be Elon Musk, the world's richest man, who made the donation. With a net worth of nearly $500 billion, as of late 2025, the move would have cost the X founder less than 1 percent of his total revenue. “According to President Trump, an anonymous billionaire sent a $130 million check to pay of our troops during the Schumer Shutdown. What's the odds it was Elon?,” a person on X asked.

“Who do you think paid donated $130,000,000 to pay the salary shortfall for the military? I say it was Elon,” another commented. Yet another asked, “Was it Elon Musk who donated $130 million dollars due to the shutdown?”

Grok, replying on the possibility of Musk being the donor, said: “Elon Musk is the most likely candidate, having funneled over $130 million into pro-Trump efforts via PACs while vocally prioritizing U.S. military and space dominance. His close ties to Trump and aversion to some spotlight align with the anonymity request. Other possibilities like Jared Isaacman exist, but Musk's scale and patriotism make him the prime fit.”

While Musk was the most taken name, many also thought Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4, could be the donor. With a net worth of $1.3 billion, a $130 million donation would be well within his capability. Grok also replied about the possibility of Isaacman being a donor, saying “Yes, Jared Isaacman (aka rookisaacman) is a billionaire. Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.3 billion as of late October 2025, primarily from founding Shift4 Payments. A $130 million donation would represent roughly 10% of that, which is substantial but feasible for someone of his wealth who's already funded private space missions.”

One person also posited that it might have been Trump himself. Independent journalist Nick Sortor, who'd shared the news of the donor, replied “Wouldn’t surprise me! He’s got a history of doing things like this without mentioning it publicly.” However, given that Trump referred to the donor as his friend, it is unlikely the president was referring to himself.

While names like Musk's and Isaacman's have been bandied about on social media, there is no official confirmation about who donated $130 million for the troops and the suggestions made by X users are speculations.