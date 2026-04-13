Eric Swalwell suspends California governor campaign, says ‘deeply sorry for mistakes’ amid misconduct allegations

Eric Swalwell, on Sunday, announced that he is suspending his campaign for California governor and has acknowledged “mistakes in judgment” amid sexual assault allegations. Eric Swalwell has suspended his campaign for California governor, recognizing his errors in judgment related to sexual assault allegations. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo (REUTERS)

Swalwell issued an apology as he announced his campaign's suspension in an X post. He wrote, “To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.”

Swalwell has further vowed to fight the “serious, false allegations.”

He wrote, “I am suspending my campaign for Governor… I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s”

The decision follows days of intense scrutiny after multiple women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct. Reports from CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle, cited by several outlets, detail claims from at least four women, including a former staffer who alleged sexual assault.

Read more: What are the allegations against Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales?

Campaign suspension follows political fallout The decision to suspend Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign follows growing political pressure on him, including calls from lawmakers and party figures for him to step aside.

Important supporters, such as campaign chair Rep Jimmy Gomez, Senator Ruben Gallego, and Adam Schiff, withdrew their support immediately after the allegations surfaced.

Whether Swalwell will stay in the US House until his tenure ends in January is unknown. According to NBC News, discussions have also emerged in Congress about potential disciplinary measures, including a possible vote on expulsion.

“Rep. Eric Swalwell needs to go. We should not tolerate this behavior,” Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman told CNN in an interview.

Read more: Husband of Eric Swalwell accuser drops bombshell lawsuit threat

Sexual misconduct allegations and legal fight Swalwell has been accused by multiple women of inappropriate conduct, including claims of sexual assault and harassment, which he has strongly denied.

On Saturday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declared that it was looking into allegations that Swalwell had sexually assaulted one of his victims in April 2024 in New York City.

Additional reports from NBC News have detailed accusations that the congressman allegedly sent explicit messages and engaged in unwanted behaviour towards two women, one of whom is an influencer, Ally Sammarco.

Despite the allegations, Swalwell has consistently maintained that he is innocent and has described the claims as politically motivated. He referred to accusations of sexual assault against him as "flat false" in a video that was uploaded late on Friday.

He added, “I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position”