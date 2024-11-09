Menu Explore
Experts share why Prince Harry, Meghan should be ‘worried’ about Trump's ‘unpredictability’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 09, 2024 05:56 PM IST

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump once said of Prince Harry

Following Donald Trump's landslide victory on Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be concerned, according to royal experts. The president-elect previously made it clear that he would deport the Sussexes amid the prince's US visa woes. With his inauguration into the White House due for January, the couple now awaits his ultimate decision.

Donald Trump being re-elected could be ‘bad news for Harry and Meghan,’ expert claims (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS, photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be ‘worried’ about Trump

According to OK! Magazine royal reporter Bronte Coy has issued a warning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “I think they should be worried about Trump's unpredictability,” she said, adding, “He can say one thing and doesn't do it or he ends up doing something completely different.”

Earlier this year, Trump criticised Prince Harry while campaigning for the 2024 presidential race. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” he told Daily Express. The Duke of Sussex's visa row erupted after he admitted to using recreational drugs in his memoir, Spare.

“When Trump gets into the White House he may have an entirely different view on the visa row than what he said before,” Coy went on. “We know what Meghan's political views are like and she won't be happy Trump has won. At some point of his presidency, he will be asked about it and we just don't know what that will be.”

Explaining whether he would actually deport Prince Harry, Trump previously told GB News' Nigel Farage, “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.” In addition to the duke's visa controversy, Meghan's criticism of Trump has also cast a dark shadow on the Sussexes.

Back in 2016, the Suits alumna publically criticised the president-elect, calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic” while speaking on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Agreeing with Coy's warning for the couple, broadcaster Sarah Hewson remarked, “He won't hold back though, will he.”

“Trump will surely have bigger fish to fry, but he's made no secret of his feelings towards Meghan and Harry and the damage they've done to the royal family,” Hewson added, per OK! Coy pointed out that the “big issue is that we don't know the status of Harry's visa. However, it's something that is not going to go away and that makes things difficult for both Harry and Meghan.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
