F-1 Visa denial after single question sparks discussion on student visa woes, ‘He was given no chance to…’

An Austrian national was refused an F-1 visa to the United States and was provided with a 214B denial letter following a quick interview, claimed a post on Reddit. An Austrian citizen's F-1 visa application was denied after a brief interview, leading to confusion about future options.(Representational Image)

What is F-1 visa?

Students enrolled in schools, colleges, seminaries, or conservatories are permitted to temporarily reside in the United States for a specified amount of time under the F-1 visa.

Any potential student who wants to study in the US will need to apply for a visa unless they are currently a citizen or have a green card.

F-1 visa denied without any explanation

According to the post, the applicant, who previously volunteered in the US while on a B1/B2 visa, had intended to enroll in a construction technology program at a community college, which is not offered in Austria or at private US colleges.

The Redditor claimed that “My partner had his visa interview today and was immediately denied his student visa and given the 214B form after only being asked a single question.” The post further said that he was merely asked if he had studied in the past. He was enrolled in Vienna, but he did not like the program, the Redditor said. He was not allowed to show any further documentation that would have demonstrated his “ties to home country,” the post read, adding that officials didn't explain what was lacking or why his case was flagged.

The candidate and all of their immediate family have been living in Austria for almost a year. His preferred course of study would have equipped him for a career in construction project management, which is a highly specialized option for career progression.

“We aren’t clear if we should wait and try to reapply for the F-1 visa, or just give up on that for now and try either the K1 or the I-130. (We are unclear which of these would take less time for us to be together). I am a US citizen and he is a German citizen with Austrian residence. Any advice would be greatly appreciated,” the Reddit user said, expressing confusion about future possibilities.

F-1 visa sparks discussion

Reddit users have started discussing the difficulties of applying for an F-1 visa as the post garnered attention, especially from those with complicated personal situations and few prior US connections.

Even for highly skilled applicants, 214B denials frequently take place, according to several responses, who also underlined the significance of reapplying with more convincing paperwork or taking into account alternate visa options.