‘Fired and in jail': Kristi Noem blasted over FEMA's ‘delayed’ Texas flood response

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing intense scrutiny after a report revealed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) waited three days to deploy search and rescue teams following catastrophic flooding in central Texas. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is facing backlash over FEMA's delayed response to Texas floods. (REUTERS)

Noem, whose department oversees FEMA, recently implemented a policy requiring her personal sign-off for any spending exceeding $100,000. This i a part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. However, according to CNN, this policy may have significantly delayed FEMA’s disaster response.

“We were operating under a clear set of guidance: lean forward, be prepared, anticipate what the state needs, and be ready to deliver it,” a longtime FEMA official told CNN. “That is not as clear of an intent for us at the moment.”

As the floods ravaged towns across central Texas, FEMA officials reportedly realized they could not pre-position Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams without explicit authorization. Multiple sources told CNN that Noem didn’t approve deployment of the USAR teams until Monday, which was more than 72 hours after the flooding began.

By Monday night, FEMA had just 86 personnel on the ground in Texas. That number rose to 311 by Tuesday night.

Calls for investigation

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida is now demanding a formal investigation into Noem’s role in the delayed response.

"As a former Emergency Management Director of Florida, I am alarmed by reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) response to the Texas floods was delayed and hampered by a new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 'cost-control' policy imposed by Secretary Kristi Noem," Moskowitz wrote in a letter to the top lawmakers on the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

"If accurate, this represents a major deviation from long-standing FEMA protocol that may have slowed down lifesaving efforts and contributed to the tragedy's severity."

Social media backlash

As news of the FEMA delay spread on social media, public outrage exploded. Many users demanded her resignation. Some even called for legal consequences.

One person wrote, “While kids were swallowing mud and water, for over 72 hrs FEMA rescue teams were unable to help due to Kristi Noem imposing a rule that required her to sign-off on operations over $100K. With people clinging to life, it took Noem 3 days to respond!”

Another wrote, “Kristi Noem didn’t approve FEMA rescue teams for over 72 hours after the Texas floods, following a rule she imposed that required her personal sign-off on any operation over $100K. This is inexcusable. She should resign.”

A third person added, “Kristi Noem should be fired and likely in prison.”