Is FEMA assisting Texas recovery efforts amid catastrophic flood? Here's what we know as WH calls it ‘an act of God’

The devastating floods in Texas may mark the beginning of a new normal in the US as President Donald Trump and his supporters dismantle important government organisations that assist states in preparing for and responding to extreme weather and other threats, warned experts. The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas rose to more than 100 on July 7, as rescuers continued their grim search for people swept away by torrents of water. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Flash floods in the dry region known as Texas Hill Country swept away entire vacation camps and homes on Friday night, leaving over 100 people dead and several others missing.

There are still questions about why the early warning system did not lead to the prompt evacuation of Camp Mystic, where 700 girls were staying on a known flood plain on the Guadalupe River.

There is growing worry that the instability and cuts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) caused by Trump and his billionaire contributor Elon Musk may have led to the casualties.

“It takes a lot of money, expertise and time to eliminate risk and make sure that agencies are prepared to respond when a flood situation like in Texas happens. And if you eliminate those preparedness efforts, if you fire the people who do that work, then the response will not be effective,” stated Samantha Montano, who works as a emergency management professor at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, as per The Guardian.

Also Read: Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

What is FEMA and what are Trump cuts?

Jimmy Carter founded FEMA in 1979 because states were having a hard time dealing with large-scale disasters. FEMA operates closely with state and local government organizations to offer resources, collaboration, technical expertise, leadership, and public outreach when they are unable to handle things on their own.

After coming back to the White House, Trump ridiculed the organization while it was still working to assist communities affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles and Hurricane Helene that killed at least 230 people in southern Appalachia. He even threatened to dismantle FEMA.

According to reports, almost one-third of FEMA's permanent full-time employees have either been let go or accepted buyouts. These workers included most seasoned and competent officials who oversee disaster response.

Is FEMA assisting Texas amid flash flooding?

Trump on July 6 signed a key disaster designation for Texas, triggering FEMA to assist the state in the face of devastating flash flooding.

FEMA infrastructure reportedly has been a source of assistance as Travis County (Texas) Judge Andy Brown stated to CNN that “Our emergency apparatus here in Travis County and in the state of Texas, frankly, would not work without the assistance of FEMA and the National Weather Service.”

According to the Dallas-Fort Worth news station NBC 5, “FEMA will work with Texas state and local authorities to aid in the search and rescue efforts.”

On her X account, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated, “We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins.”

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré told CNN that he opposes Trump's plan to dismantle FEMA following the devastating flooding in Central Texas.

He said that FEMA needs to be improved, not destroyed. "We need FEMA, and we need them to do what they’re doing and do it better, but not destroy FEMA. That’s a bad idea.”

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday dubbed the deadly Texas floods “an act of God”.