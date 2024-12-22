German Christmas market attack suspect enjoyed beer and ate shrimp hours before killing spree: ‘He was always on…’

German Christmas market attack suspect Taleb Al Abdulmohsen walked into a snack bar just a day prior to the horrific incident, claiming lives of five people and injuring several others in the town of Bernburg on Thursday night. German Christmas market attack: The death toll in the attack on December 20, rose to 5 on December 21, 2024, with over 200 injured, according to the head of the regional government, Reiner Haseloff.(AFP)

The 50-year-old Saudi doctor was pictured strolling into the Saale Grill, which is situated close to his house, and taking a beer from the refrigerator. He is charged with crashing his rented BMW into hundreds of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg.

German Christmas market attack: Restaurant owner reveals suspect's eating habits

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the proprietor of the takeaway restaurant said the alleged murderer was looking relaxed when he reached there at 8pm, but he was preoccupied with his phone.

According to Yasser Al-Alo, the Saudi Arabian doctor was a frequent customer who came to the store up to four times a week and liked beer.

“He came to eat at our place very often. I recognised his face, but I had no personal contact with him. He would always come and eat, wanted to stay alone, and didn’t talk much at all,” he stated.

He further claimed that he recognized him immediately after seeing his images on social media following the attack and his arrest on Friday night. “The morning after the attack, I was on TikTok and was shocked I knew him,” Yasser Al-Alo explained.

He later visited the store and looked at the security camera to check his last visit.

German market attack suspect ‘was always on his phone’

According to him, the suspect appeared entirely normal that day. “I didn’t notice anything different. He was also on his phone the whole time.”

The restaurant owner further mentioned that the doctor departed the eatery a few minutes before its 10 p.m. closing time. During his stay, he consumed flatbread and scampi and drank Beck's Green Lemon.

Despite seeing the suspect frequently, he said that their communication was always restricted to courteous welcomes. “He would always take the drinks himself from the fridge. He was always on his phone.”

The alleged killer even told him that he was Arab but never mentioned he belonged to which country.