Gilgo Beach killings: New evidence linked to suspect Rex Heuermann surfaces

Two months after Rex Heuermann was arrested in Manhattan, Long Island police made a strange and disturbing find near one of his old job sites, according to the New York Post. Rex Heuermann was finally caught nearly 16 years after Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ body was found on Long Island in 2007. (AFP)

Police uncovered a bunch of old women’s clothing and purses from the 1980s and 1990s, not far from where Heuermann used to work.

Discovery happened at Jones beach

The discovery happened at Jones Beach, just outside the East Bathhouse. Some workers were digging when they came across the buried pile, about two feet deep in the sand. They found old clothes that looked like they belonged to women and girls, including mini skirts, pants, shorts, and shirts, some with missing or torn buttons. There was also a bloody work glove and a leather strap, all hidden inside a shack that beach staff used, a police source told the Post.

Also Read: Who is Rex Heuermann and where is he now?

“They’re definitely taking this seriously, given how close it is to Gilgo Beach,” the source added. “It could be a coincidence, though.”

The area where the items were found has been shut down since 2009 but is now being fixed up and is supposed to reopen next summer.

Back in the early 1980s, Heuermann worked at Jones Beach State Park. “Rex Heuermann was a seasonal employee at Jones Beach State Park in \[the] summer of 1981 and from 3/05/82 through 10/24/84,” the department said earlier. “We have no further comment.”

Heuermann is accused of killing 7 women

Heuermann is accused of killing seven women: Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costill, and Valerie Mack. After his 2023 arrest, police began digging deep into his past, including his homes and former workplaces.

He was finally caught nearly 16 years after Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ body was found on Long Island in 2007. That search also led police to nine more sets of remains, many of them believed to be sex workers who had gone missing.

A major break in the case came when investigators found DNA on a pizza crust Heuermann had eaten. That DNA matched samples from the victims.

In a recent update to the case, a judge allowed prosecutors to use nuclear DNA evidence at trial, something new for New York courts. Judge Mazzei’s written ruling was confirmed by District Attorney Ray Tierney, and a meeting was held to go over any legal issues before the trial starts, according to Patch.com.