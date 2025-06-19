The New York State Police is investigating an incident where multiple people were injured in a shooting on South Road in the town of Grafton. The incident took place around 6:40 pm on Wednesday, June 18. A suspect is reportedly in custody. Grafton shooting: Multiple people shot at a home, suspect in custody (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

Following a report of shots fired, State Police responded to a home on South Road at around 6:40 pm. Cops said a person came out of the home armed with a firearm. After a brief standoff, the person was taken into custody, Spectrum News reported.

After a search inside the house, several people were found with gunshot wounds inside and around the home, troopers said. Police have confirmed that there is no threat to the public.

The New York State Police said in a statement, “The investigation is ongoing at this time and there is currently no threat to the public. South Road (County Route 85) has been closed between Johnson Road and Snyder Road for investigative purposes. Additional information will be published here as it becomes available. A media event is anticipated for Thursday, June 19, 2025.”