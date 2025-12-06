Granite City shooting: Officer-involved shooting at Johnson Road; first details

A shooting was reported at Johnson Road in Granite City, in Madison County, Illinois on December 5. A Fox2 News reported noted that an officer was involved in the shooting and there was heavy police presence with multiple agencies assisting in search of the suspect. Frohardt Elementary delayed dismissing students due to disturbance in the area. An officer-involved shooting was reported at Granite City, Illinois. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

NBC's 5 OIn Your Side reported that the incident took place at the intersection of Johnson Road and Carlson Avenue, which is less than half a mile from the Frohardt Elementary School, which is reportedly on lockdown. Granite City Police Department and the Illinois State Police confirmed to the publication that law enforcement was responding but didn't give more details.

A local scanner report warned the public not to approach the area in Madison County.

“Looking Male in dark clothing, dark hair, in reflective stripes. Need an officer at Wayne Ave and Johnson Rd,” the page noted, after reporting the shooting. They also added that authorities might be looking to close down Cottage and Nameoki.

Another report added an officer was involved in the shooting and stated that the incident took place at Pizza World. They claimed the suspect was still at large and seen in the parking lot of the Burger King nearby. They further added that K-9 units had been deployed.

No details about the suspect or the officer involved have been shared by authorities yet.

Reactions to Granite City shooting

Several people took to social media to react to the news of the shooting at Granite City. One person remarked “Parts of Granite City locked down due to an Officer involved ShOotINg. Transportation to St Louis.”

Another said on Facebook, “If anybody got kids at Granite city school, you better get there and get them quick they about to lock it down officer involves shooting by Dairy Queen.”