Guy Edward Bartkus: Palm Springs bomber's photo, alleged social media profile surface

Guy Edward Bartkus was identified as the suspect in the Palm Springs bombing on Saturday. The 25-year-old had ‘nihilistic’ views, the FBI confirmed, and ‘intentionally’ targeted the fertility clinic. The FBI published a photo of Bartkus and X users went through his alleged social media profiles to claim that he was a 'pro-mortalist’ who opposed people being born ‘without their consent’. Guy Edward Bartkus was identified as the Palm Springs bomber(X and AFP)

One person died in the blast in Palm Springs, and several others were injured. FBI said that Bartkus was from 25, of 29 Palms and died at the scene. He was driving a sedan.

Read More: Who was Sophie Tinney, woman allegedly mentioned on Guy Edward Bartkus' website?

“The FBI has identified Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of 29 Palms as the primary suspect in the #PalmSprings vehicle explosion. The vehicle was a silver Ford Fusion sedan, plate 8HWS848. Please call 1800 CALLFBI with information or upload relevant video,” the FBI said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We are fairly confident that Mr. Bartkus is our primary suspect," said Akil Davis, assistant director at the FBI's Los Angeles field office, speaking to reporters at a press conference.

"The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility. Make no mistake. We are treating this... as an intentional act of terrorism."

A bomb detonated around 11 AM local time on Saturday near an American Reproductive Center clinic. Davis said the FBI believes that Bartkus died in the blast, and that he had been trying to live-stream the attack.

Bartkus, according to KCAL news, described his fanatical pro-death beliefs in written and recorded manifestos. His alleged website has also surfaced on social media.

“I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic. Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here,” he said in the recording.