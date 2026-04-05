Happy Easter Sunday 2026: Top messages, best wishes to share with friends and family
Easter Sunday marks the end of Holy Week, celebrating Jesus Christ's resurrection. It is being celebrated on April 5.
Easter Sunday will be observed on April 5 this year, signifying the conclusion of the Holy Week. The day honors the resurrection of Jesus Christ, as detailed in the New Testament, emphasizing the assurance of salvation through faith, love, and grace.
In a world that appears to accelerate with each passing year—propelled by algorithms, evolving job markets, and incessant digital distractions—this day serves as a luminous demarcation.
It represents a moment when the “lunar dance” of the calendar ultimately converges to indicate that winter has come to an end, both in a literal and spiritual sense
Several churches commemorate this event with the Easter Vigil conducted on Saturday evening, signifying the commencement of the festivities.
In addition to its spiritual importance, Easter encompasses widely recognized customs such as embellished eggs representing new beginnings and the Easter Bunny delivering treats to children. The cross, together with artistic representations of Jesus, continues to be a significant symbol that is remembered and revered in contemporary times.
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Happy Easter Sunday 2026: Best wishes to share
Wishing you a blessed Easter filled with joy, love, and new beginnings.
May the miracle of this holy day bring peace, warmth, and happiness to you and everyone you hold dear.
May your day be as sweet as chocolate eggs, as bright as a spring morning, and as joyful as a child’s smile on Easter Sunday.
He is risen! May your heart be filled with hope, your home with laughter, and your life with His endless grace this Easter and always.
May your Easter basket overflow with happiness, your table overflow with love, and your heart overflow with gratitude for every beautiful blessing in your life.
New season, new blessings, new beginnings — may this Easter renew your spirit and fill your soul with peace that lasts all year long.
Wishing you a day wrapped in sunshine, surrounded by family, and filled with the sweet magic that only Easter brings. Happy Easter 2026!
Happy Easter Sunday 2026: Best messages to share
Easter reminds us that new beginnings bloom even after the darkest nights."
Happy Easter! Let happiness grow in your heart.
Sending you love and blessings this Easter Sunday.
May Easter bring you closer to your loved ones.
Happy Easter! Stay hopeful and blessed.
Wishing you a wonderful and joyful Easter day.
"From an empty tomb to an overflowing heart—may your Easter be joyous and happy family time."
“Risen Saviour and spring flowers. May 2026 wrap you in a kind of hope that never fades. Happy Easter!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More