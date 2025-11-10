Has the US govt shutdown ended? What we know after major Senate move

As the US Senate on Sunday began voting to end the federal government shutdown, uncertainty still loomed over what happens next. The 40-day shutdown has caused widespread disruption of federal services, delayed food aid, and snarled air travel across the country. Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, from left, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, at a news conference during a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US.(Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)

Amid anticipation over the end of the shutdown, the Senate on Sunday took its first formal step toward ending it, advancing a bipartisan measure to fund the government after a group of moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies.

In a 60–40 procedural vote, senators agreed to begin debate on the compromise package, which would reopen the government and schedule a separate vote later this year on extending the health care subsidies set to expire January 1.

Republican Sen John Cornyn of Texas hit headlines after he went “missing” briefly but it turned out he was flying back from Texas to deliver the crucial 60th vote. However, the final passage of the measure could still take several days if Democrats raise objections or delay further votes.

Here is what we know so far:

When will the shutdown end?

Cornyn's absence briefly caused chaos as his 60th vote was necessary to move ahead with the proceedings, though he has now voted. The agreement does not guarantee the Affordable Care Act subsidies will be extended, as Democrats have demanded for almost six weeks. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York voted against moving ahead with the package, along with all but eight of his Democratic colleagues, news agency AP reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune quickly endorsed the deal and called an immediate vote to begin the process of approving it as the shutdown continued to disrupt flights nationwide, threaten food assistance for millions of Americans and leave federal workers without pay.

How did the stalemate end?

Three former governors – Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan and Angus King of Maine – broke the six-week stalemate on Sunday when they agreed to vote to advance three bipartisan annual spending bills and extend the rest of government funding until late January in exchange for a mid-December vote on extending the health care tax credits.

The agreement also includes a reversal of the mass firings of federal workers by the Trump administration since the shutdown began on October 1 and would ensure that federal workers receive back pay.

What has Trump said?

On Sunday, President Donald Trump, “It looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending.”

There was brief delay in voting on Sunday after three conservatives who often criticise spending bills, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, withheld their votes and huddled with Senate Majority Leader John Thune at the back of the chamber. They eventually voted yes after speaking to Trump, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)