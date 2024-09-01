Hawk Tuah Girl says she's trying to ‘step away’ from viral nickname, reveals what she plans to do with her newfound fame

Haliey Welch a.k.a. the Hawk Tuah Girl has claimed that she is trying to step away from her infamous nickname. The revelation occurred when sports journalist West Wilson took Welch on a fishing date in Nashville, Tennessee, in the debut episode of his Complex dating show West Date Ever. Hawk Tuah Girl says she's trying to ‘step away’ from her viral nickname (hay_welch/Instagram)

Welch went viral after she was featured in a man-on-the-street interview from creators Tim & Dee TV where she was asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Her response, which earned her the nickname, was, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

“We’re trying to step away from it,” Welch has now told Wilson, according to Decider. She added that she would prefer being known by her first name and “not Mrs. Hawk.”

Welch also revealed what she is planning on doing with her newfound fame. “We’re steering towards podcasts and stuff like that. And a reality TV show, we’ve talked about it,” she said.

Haliey Welch and West Wilson’s chemistry

Viewers could not help but notice the chemistry between Welch and Wilson. At one point, Wilson explained that his father wears a cowboy hat and neckerchief every day, which seemed to interest Welch.

“A neckerchief, you say? Forget you, I want your daddy,” Welch joked.

“People say that to me all the time,” Wilson replied.

Welch seemed surprised upon seeing a photo of Wilson’s father, and said, “Why didn’t I go on a date with your dad?”

Welch later admitted that this was “probably one of the best dates” she had ever been on. “He actually genuinely wants to get to know you. So that was a good part. I definitely would’ve schooled him if we had more time,” she said of Wilson.

Wilson, too, opened up about his date with Welch. “It was fun going on a little day date with Haliey,” he told Page Six.

“She got thrown into the spotlight almost against her will, so I wanted to make sure she knew I wasn’t there to beat her viral meme over everyone’s heads,” he added. “Everyone has a story and I wanted to get to know more about her and help her leave ‘Hawk Tuah’ in the past.”