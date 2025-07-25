Hersheypark tragedy: 9-year-old dies after incident at water park. All we know

A nine-year-old child died on Thursday evening after a distressing incident at The Boardwalk, the water park area of Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The nine-year-old died at The Boardwalk inside Hersheypark(X/ HersheyPark)

In a statement released by Hershey Entertainment CEO John Lawn on X (formerly Twitter), the child was spotted “in distress” by the lifeguard team, who promptly began rescue operations. Lifeguards, on-site emergency personnel, and medical responders attempted to save the kid’s life.

According to a CNN report, the child was transported to the Milton S Hershey Medical Center without any delay. However, despite what Lawn described as “tireless efforts,” the child did not survive. Lawn further stated, “Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” and added, “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed, and the identity of the child remains private. Meanwhile, another report in The Independent quoted Dauphin County officials saying that the authorities were called to the scene around 6.45 pm.

Hersheypark promises investigation and safety review

Hersheypark, which commenced operations in 1906 and expanded in 2007 to include The Boardwalk water park, said that it will conduct a full internal review in the coming days, according to the CNN report. The management also confirmed it is fully cooperating with the authorities to understand the circumstances which led to the tragedy.

Lawn has assured guests that safety remains the park’s top priority. In his statement, addressing “every family who visits Hersheypark,” he said that their safety and well-being are at the core of the decisions the management makes. “We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest,” he said.

What’s The Boardwalk at Hersheypark?

The Boardwalk, according to The Independent report, is a popular attraction within the 119-year-old amusement park which features 16 water-based rides including wave pools, a lazy river, and high-thrill water slides. The water park attracts many families who come to the area. The theme park, located about 95 miles west of Philadelphia, welcomes millions of visitors each year and is one of the most popular parks in the United States.

FAQs:

Q: Can I wear jeans in Hersheypark?

A: While there is no formal dress code, lightweight, quick-drying clothes are recommended for comfort, especially at the water park. Jeans may not be ideal for water attractions.

Q: What is not allowed in Hersheypark?

A: Outside food and beverages, weapons, alcohol, and inappropriate attire are not allowed. Full security checks are conducted at the entrance.

Q: Why is Hersheypark so popular?

A: Hersheypark is known for its blend of thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water park experiences, and proximity to Hershey’s Chocolate World, making it a unique destination.

Q: Do Hersheypark tickets include the Waterpark?

A: Yes, admission to The Boardwalk water park is included in the general Hersheypark ticket during its operating season.