How did US woman become surrogate for Chinese billionaire Xu Bo? Here's all we know about the surrogacy network

A US surrogate who hoped to earn money for a better future says she entered an agreement to carry a child without knowing she was connected to Chinese billionaire Xu Bo. Xu Bo is a businessman previously accused by reports of fathering a large number of children through surrogacy arrangements. A news investigation has revealed surrogacy oversight after woman carried child for Chinese billionaire Xu Bo, without knowing the full scale of his family (Unsplash)

The woman, named by CBS News as “Judy” to protect her privacy, said she found a surrogacy advertisement on Instagram promising a payment of $120,000. As a single mother to a 7-year-old, she viewed the opportunity as a way to improve her financial situation.

“I wanted to build a better life for me and my daughter,” she said.

However, Judy later learned that the intended father had hired multiple surrogates at the same time. She told CBS News that the information left her questioning the transparency of the process and whether surrogates had enough information before agreeing to carry a child.

US commercial surrogacy industry, according to critics, has limited regulation that allows vulnerable women to enter agreements without knowing important details about intended parents.

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Surrogate says she questioned the scale of Xu Bo’s family plans According to CBS News, leaked documents obtained during its yearlong investigation identified the intended father in Judy’s case as Xu Bo, a Chinese billionaire and video game executive who has been reported to have had numerous children through US surrogates.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Xu Bo has also been accused of having more than 100 children through surrogacy. However, his representatives have disputed those figures. Xu Bo previously issued a statement saying he had custody of 12 children born through surrogacy in the US.

The report said Xu Bo later posted an image on social media showing over 100 children seated together. “Mr. Xu Bo believes in the philosophy that more children bring more blessings, and he wishes for all his words and actions to benefit the long-term development of the Chinese nation,” Xu Bo said via a statement a few days after the image was posted.

Judy told CBS News that she asked her agency, Patriot Conception, about the number of surrogates involved before moving forward. She said she was told the number was close to two dozen.

“I know it was a large number,” Judy said, adding that she felt uncomfortable but continued because she needed the money. She also said she repeatedly asked to meet the intended father but was unsuccessful. “It leaves me wondering: do I even have a right to know?” Judy questioned.

“The agency should’ve been very transparent from before getting matched,” Judy told CBS News.

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Surrogacy oversight concerns grow across the US The investigation found that there is no federal database tracking surrogacy births in America. Industry experts estimate there could be thousands of commercial surrogacy births annually.

CBS News interviewed 32 surrogates and reviewed contracts and court documents. Several women said they were unaware that intended parents had hired multiple surrogates or that they were part of larger family-building plans.

Another case highlighted by CBS News involved Silvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan, an Arcadia, California, couple who had at least 25 children through surrogates. Authorities removed 21 children from their home in 2025 following child endangerment allegations. The couple has denied any wrongdoing.

California remains a major centre for commercial surrogacy because of its favourable legal framework. Attorneys say many international intended parents choose the state because of its established fertility industry and legal protections.

Experts say US laws often focus on protecting the parental rights of intended parents rather than creating safeguards for surrogate mothers.

Surrogacy attorney Melissa Brisman told CBS News that many states do not require intended parents to undergo background checks, unlike adoption procedures. “You could open up an agency with $300 and an LLC certificate in most states,” Brisman said.