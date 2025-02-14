‘How does one fight China then’: Donald Trump on going tough with India on trade

During a press event at the White House on Thursday President Donald Trump said he was not attempting to “beat anyone”, when asked about his plans to face-off against China amid plans to go tough on trade with India, PTI reported. U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

President Trump addressed the press alongside prime minister Narendra Modi and was asked, “How are you going to fight China if you are going to be tough with India on trade?”

“We are in a very great shape to beat anybody we want. But we are not looking to beat anybody, we are looking to do a really good job. We have done a fantastic job for the American people," responded Donald Trump.

He added that America would emerge much stronger than it had been before, under his leadership, while also blaming the previous Biden administration for setbacks.

"Now, we are putting it back together. I think it is going to end up being much stronger than it was before or even much stronger than it was before,” he said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time since Trump's return to the White House on January 20 for his second term.

The two leaders spoke about their strong friendship although concerns remained over Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff plans. Trump stated that he had a wonderful relationship with PM Modi however, he has also criticised India's high tariff barriers multiple times.

This is a terrific man. We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US," Trump said about PM Modi. He also added that the two leaders would announce a framework to strengthen the ties between the two nations today.