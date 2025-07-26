Hulk Hogan tribute: WWE's grand SmackDown plan unveiled; Jimmy Hart, Sgt Slaughter in Cleveland

WWE is set to deliver a spectacular tribute to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan during Friday's SmackDown at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The 71-year-old passed away on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after medics in Clearwater arrived at his home to answer a morning call about a cardiac arrest, police said. Hulk Hogan was declared dead at a hospital on Thursday after medics were called to his house(AP)

“There were no signs of foul play or suspicious activity,” Maj. Nate Burnside told reporters.

Several wrestling icons, including The Rock and Ric Flair, posted tributes for Hogan. The WWE is, however, planning a massive tribute on Friday, TMZ Sports reported, citing sources.

According to the report, WWE Hall of Famers Jimmy Hart and Sgt Slaughter are slated to attend SmackDown in Cleveland. ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase is also reportedly in the city. SmackDown starts at 5 PM PT.

Tonight’s event, originally slated to build toward SummerSlam, is likely to pivot to spotlight Hogan’s era-defining moments, from his WWE Championship reigns to his role in globalizing wrestling.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 and reinstated there in 2018.

“He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon,” McMahon said of Hogan.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, also paid tribute to Hogan. He shared a video alongside Hogan on his Instagram handle on Friday and penned a lengthy note along.

"Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan. To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included," the 53-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

"In 1984, I gave you your 'HULKSTER' headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift. And that meant the world to that little 12 year-old boy," he wrote.

