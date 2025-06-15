'May be dead soon': Minnesota lawmaker's killer's chilling text to friend before shooting spree

As authorities intensify a nationwide manhunt for Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in a shocking shooting spree that claimed the lives of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, a haunting text that Boelter sent to his friend has emerged. David Carlson, the friend, has been sharing a house in Minneapolis with the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter. (Facebook)

Boelter's friend, David Carlson, told Reuters that hours before the killings, he received a text from the accused saying "he might be dead soon."

Carlson, who has been sharing a house in Minneapolis with Boelter for a little more than a year, last saw him on Friday night. Then, about 6 a.m. on Saturday, he received the said text.

David Carlson, who has known Boelter since fourth grade, said Boelter worked for an eye donation centre and stayed at the house because it was close to his job.

Carlson said he feels betrayed by Boelter and heartbroken for the victims, adding: "His family has got to suffer through this."

Search on for Vance Luther Boelter

Boelter, who remains at large, is described by police as armed and dangerous.

Surveillance footage from Saturday morning shows him wearing a light-colored cowboy hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt or coat, and carrying a dark bag. The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Asked if Boelter knew the lawmakers, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said: "We are still exploring that."

Who is Vance Boelter, suspect in the Minnesota lawmaker's killing

Vance Luther Boelter is accused of fatally shooting State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park.

In a separate attack, Boelter also shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence in Champlin. A statewide manhunt is currently underway.

Boelter listed himself as having no political party preference. On a LinkedIn post six years ago, Boelter urged Americans to vote and value the process: "If you believe in prayer, please keep the United States in your prayers."