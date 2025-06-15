Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'May be dead soon': Minnesota lawmaker's killer's chilling text to friend before shooting spree

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Boelter's friend, David Carlson, told Reuters that hours before the killings, he received a text from the accused.

As authorities intensify a nationwide manhunt for Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in a shocking shooting spree that claimed the lives of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, a haunting text that Boelter sent to his friend has emerged.

David Carlson, the friend, has been sharing a house in Minneapolis with the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter. (Facebook)
David Carlson, the friend, has been sharing a house in Minneapolis with the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter. (Facebook)

Boelter's friend, David Carlson, told Reuters that hours before the killings, he received a text from the accused saying "he might be dead soon."

Carlson, who has been sharing a house in Minneapolis with Boelter for a little more than a year, last saw him on Friday night. Then, about 6 a.m. on Saturday, he received the said text.

Also Read | ‘AK guns, pro-abortion lawmakers’ names': What was inside Minnesota killer's 'cop' car

David Carlson, who has known Boelter since fourth grade, said Boelter worked for an eye donation centre and stayed at the house because it was close to his job.

Carlson said he feels betrayed by Boelter and heartbroken for the victims, adding: "His family has got to suffer through this."

Search on for Vance Luther Boelter

Boelter, who remains at large, is described by police as armed and dangerous.

Surveillance footage from Saturday morning shows him wearing a light-colored cowboy hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt or coat, and carrying a dark bag. The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Also Read | Massive manhunt on for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect who murdered Minnesota leader, injured another

Asked if Boelter knew the lawmakers, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said: "We are still exploring that." 

Who is Vance Boelter, suspect in the Minnesota lawmaker's killing

Vance Luther Boelter is accused of fatally shooting State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park.

In a separate attack, Boelter also shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence in Champlin. A statewide manhunt is currently underway.

Also Read | Vance Boelter social media: Old LinkedIn post saying ‘keep the United States in your prayers’ surfaces

Boelter listed himself as having no political party preference. On a LinkedIn post six years ago, Boelter urged Americans to vote and value the process: "If you believe in prayer, please keep the United States in your prayers."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / 'May be dead soon': Minnesota lawmaker's killer's chilling text to friend before shooting spree
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On