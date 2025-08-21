‘If I die, it was Greg,’ Kylee Monteiro's haunting text to sister reveals painful last moments before murder

Slain pregnant Massachusetts teenager Kylee Monteiro shared a haunting text with her sister before she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Gregory Groom. The 22-year-old faced a judge Wednesday morning, August 20, after the prosecuting attorney said he confessed to the murder. Kylee Monteiro's (R) haunting text to sister reveals painful last moments before being killed by Gregory Groom (L) (ABC6 screenshot, GoFundMe)

On Friday, August 8, Groom went to Rehoboth Police and reported Kylee missing, prosecutor Jason Mohan said, as reported by CBS News. He told investigators that Kylee had just left a residential program, took a rideshare to his home on August 6 and was planning on staying with him. Kylee told Groom that she was 11 weeks pregnant, and that he was the father, following which the two had an argument over where she would stay.

Kylee Monteiro’s chilling text

Mohan said that after the argument, Kylee sent a text message to her sister, which was read out in court. "He threw me on the ground and pulled my hair and strangled me. My phone is at 4% and if I die, it was Greg," Mohan read out.

Kylee previously shared videos on TikTok announcing her pregnancy, describing Groom as someone who treated her like "gold." "I know there's been a lot of speculation of domestic abuse but that wasn't the case in their relationship," Kylee’s sister, Faith, had said.

Groom later admitted that after the argument, he pushed Kylee, who fell back and hit her head. He stabbed Kylee in the neck twice and once in the chest with a kitchen knife. Groom stabbed the 18-year-old with such intensity that the blade of the knife broke. He then buried her about 20 yards away.

A friend of Kylee previously revealed that her last conversation with the teen was very concerning. “She was like ‘I don’t feel safe right now, something’s not right.’ I tried talking with her after that, and she just stopped responding to me after that,” the friend said. “I just want her to know that like, we miss you, and we’re not going to stop trying to find you.”

Groom was arrested on Tuesday, August 19, and charged with murder. He was ordered held without bail, and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on September 10.