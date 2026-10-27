In 1928, California garbage collector Art Beal began a hillside shack; over 50 years, discarded cans, car parts, and shells became Nitt Witt Ridge

Most people see the city dump as the place where broken things go to die. Art Beal saw a source of building materials. In 1928, he bought two and a half acres of pine-covered hillside in Cambria Pines, California, and began building a home from salvaged objects. According to the SPACES Archives profile of the site, the project continued for more than 50 years and eventually spread across a 250-foot-high ridge. The result, Nitt Witt Ridge, became one of California’s unusual examples of folk art architecture. Art Beal built Nitt Witt Ridge with materials others discarded, shaping a steep California hillside into nine levels of terraces and structures. He lived there until 1989. (Wikimedia Commons)

Beal operated under a simple rule: pay for cement and salvage the rest. He gathered shells from the sea, wood from the hillsides, discarded household items, and other materials from the dump. As Cambria’s garbage collector, he had regular access to objects that others threw away. Local accounts suggest that his interest in salvaging materials eventually became so consuming that it affected his work at the city dump.

A man-made hillside Building on the steep terrain required years of physical labor. Beal shaped terraces with hand tools, using a pick and shovel, and constructed rock-and-mortar retaining walls to support the hillside. He laid stone and concrete foundations beneath the wooden structures, then decorated the buildings with abalone shells, scrap metal, salvaged glass, and other discarded materials. Some railings served as irrigation pipes and sprinklers. Over time, the property developed into nine levels connected by walkways.

Beal also worked hauling materials to William Randolph Hearst’s estate at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, north of Cambria. Local accounts recorded by SPACES Archives suggest that discarded materials from the estate found their way into his hillside structures. The work gave Beal access to a variety of building supplies and decorative objects, which he incorporated into a home shaped by the terrain and the materials he could obtain.

A 1988 report in the Los Angeles Times described walls incorporating everyday objects such as pots, pans, car bumpers, television sets, hubcaps, and engine parts. These items accumulated over decades as Beal continued to add whatever caught his eye. By the 1970s, the property was increasingly being recognized as folk art rather than simply an eccentric structure.