‘Inauguration day diva’ Carrie Underwood had big demands for the big Trump performance: Report

As more insider-talks flush out about Carrie Underwood’s performance at Donald Trump’s Inauguration on January 20, the American Idol star’s alleged behind-the-cover behaviour and other issues continue to be picked apart more than ever. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Country music artist Carrie Underwood reacts after performing during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Shortly after she improvised a cappella rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the Capitol Rotunda due to technical difficulties, Daily Mail’s sources claimed that she pulled a full-on diva move and threw a “hissy fit” as she was left feeling that she had not been “afforded the same level of respect” as other performers like Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

Carrie Underwood's alleged list of demands for Trump's Inauguration performance

Hours after the first report, the UK tabloid again got the insiders spilling gossip deets from even before the starlet grabbed the mic at the Inauguration. The 41-year-old songstress is now believed to have had a list of demands she wanted fulfilled ahead of the historic gig.

Also read | Elon Musk accused of pushing Vivek Ramaswamy out of DOGE after Republican backlash over H-1B debate

“She hired an army of security, was requesting a handmade designer dress for the performance, and demanded she be allowed a team of 20,” an insider shared. Her entourage reportedly included her decades-old hair stylist Melissa Schleicher, and her stylist Marina Toybrina. On top of that, Underwood allegedly also “demanded tickets for her family and friend.”

The American Idol judge ultimately stepped out on D-Day in a dove grey draped midi dress by Italian fashion house Opificio Modenese. Branding her the ‘Inauguration day diva,’ the source added, “She’d been telling anyone who wanted to listen that Trump called her personally to ask her to perform.”

How Carrie Underwood allegedly reacted before and after the performance

Akin to how things initially slipped out of her control as the soundtrack couldn’t be played, the singer faced severe criticism for confirming her presence at Trump’s Inauguration, with many even questioning her “morals.” However, Carrie stood her ground and sources initially claimed that she “stopped reading the backlash.”

In the aftermath of an awkward development at the Capitol Rotunda, “Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable,” per even more sources speaking on her behalf.

Celebrities subtly shade Carrie Underwood's Trump connection

Although not everyone was won over, many hailed her a ‘champ’ for belting out the impressive improvisation despite things not going her way. Some celebrities have since seemingly sent shade her way as well. Both Ariana Grande and Mandy Moore appeared to have liked an Instagram post taking a dig at Underwood.

Also read | Chris Brown slaps domestic violence doc labelling him ‘serial rapist and a sexual abuser’ with $500m suit

Internet personality Evan Ross Katz shared a snap of former VP Kamala Harris reacting to Underwood’s performance in the background. Her expression screamed unimpressed, netizens have since debated online. “Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (“Girl, find the note”) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration,” Katz captioned the post, alluding to a RuPaul’s Drag Race reference. Grande and Moore visibly double-tapped the post. However, the latter has since taken down her ‘like.’

Fellow Country singer applauds Underwood

On the contrary, Jason Aldean, who later performed at the Inaugural Liberty Ball, praised Underwood. Having previously collaborated with her for the hit duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” he said on Fox and Friends, “First of all, it’s a hard song to do anyway, and you know, when you’re supposed to be singing to a track and that’s what gives you pitch reference for the song. And to not have that, for her to just kinda say: “All right, listen, we’ll go.” That’s a big move and that’s a pro move on her part, so I thought it was great.”