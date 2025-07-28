Inside Wicker Park Fest's final day: 2 stages, 150+ vendors and $10 donation

Wicker Park Fest 2025 signs off on Sunday after three packed days on the Northwest Side. Streets are closed, stages are live, grills are on. The finale runs noon to 10 p.m., giving the neighborhood one more long stretch of bands, food, and foot traffic, according to WGNTV. Two-stage cycle acts all day - local names, touring bands, quick changeovers, little downtime. Beyond the music, you get dance troupes, art installations, and small cultural pop-ups tucked between vendor tents. It is the same formula that has kept this fest near the top of Chicago’s summer calendar: loud, busy, walkable. Wicker Park Fest 2025 closes Sunday(Instagram/wickerparkfest)

Food, shops, kids’ zone

As per a report by WGNTV, more than 150 neighborhood shops and small vendors are in the mix. Food trucks, tented kitchens, bars with extended patios up and down Milwaukee Avenue - most of them working off special fest menus to move the lines fast. Craft stalls and indie retailers round it out, pulling in people who are not just here for the headliners.

Families gravitate to Kids Fest, which the chamber runs as its own mini-zone. Every ticket sold there goes straight to Burr Elementary School - 100% of it - funding arts and enrichment programs the school says it can’t cover otherwise. Face paint, simple games, and hands-on art tables. It stays busy from morning until the amps kick up again at night.

The $10 ask and where it goes

There is no mandatory ticket price, but the gate volunteers push a $10 donation. That money gets split: Chicago animal rescue groups on one side, and the Wicker Park & Bucktown Chamber of Commerce on the other, which turns around and uses it to build the fest again next year. The chamber - a nonprofit booster for local business - is the outfit that actually permits, books, and pays for all of this, informs WGNTV.

Clear weather and a dense schedule helped draw big crowds, organizers said. Volunteers handled traffic flow, cleanup, and the usual “where’s the stage/bathroom / ATM?” questions. Full lineups, vendor maps, and last-minute updates live at wickerparkbucktown.com/wicker-park-fest.

FAQs

What are Sunday’s hours?

Noon to 10 p.m.

Is there an admission fee?

No, but a $10 donation is encouraged at the gates.

Where do donations go?

To Chicago animal rescue groups and to the Wicker Park & Bucktown Chamber to fund the fest.

How many vendors are there?

More than 150 neighborhood shops and pop-ups.

Who benefits from Kids Fest tickets?

Burr Elementary School receives 100% of Kids Fest ticket sales.