Instagram Instants explained: What the new feature is and how to turn it off

Nonetheless, a lot of Instagram users claim that the interface is unclear and has resulted in unintentional photo sharing.

The feature closely resembles elements from Snapchat and BeReal. It allows users to send temporary photos that disappear after being viewed or after 24 hours.

Instagram has officially rolled out its new “Instants” feature globally. The feature has introduced disappearing photo-sharing directly inside users’ DM inboxes. However, the launch has already sparked confusion, privacy complaints and viral backlash online.

What is Instagram Instants? Meta described Instants as a more “authentic” and spontaneous way to share real-time moments without filters or polished edits. The platform released Instants on May 13.

“Instants are ephemeral to viewers but are saved in your archive for up to a year and can be reshared as a recap to Stories,” the press release from Instagram read.

Instagram says you can share Instants with just a particular friend or a selected set of followers. Friends can respond to the image by reacting, and their responses will go directly to direct messages.

Unlike Instagram Stories, users cannot upload images from their camera roll or heavily edit photos before sending them. The images disappear once opened and cannot be publicly commented on or reposted by recipients.

The feature is located in the lower right corner of your Instagram inbox, like a mini photostack. When you share an instant, it appears in your friends' inboxes as a stack of pictures in the lower right corner and vanishes once it has been viewed.

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