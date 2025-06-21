International Yoga Day 2025: How yoga helps with mental health, inner peace

International Yoga Day, marked annually on June 21, puts the spotlight on the highly recommended ancient practice that provides long-lasting benefits not just for the body, but for the mind and soul as well. In today's world, where people often keep searching for inner peace, yoga offers them a time-tested path to serenity and mental balance. International Yoga Day 2025 theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”

International Yoga Day 2025: Why does it matter?

The ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originates from India. The word ‘yoga,’ which is derived from Sanskrit, means to join or to unite. It symbolizes the union of body and consciousness, according to the United Nations. Yoga is practised in various forms worldwide in today's times.

The theme for this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” as per the official website of the United Nations. After a push by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UN General Assembly had on December 11, 2014 passed a resolution, declaring June 21 as the International Yoga Day. The day aims to raise awareness about several benefits of practicing yoga worldwide.

Mind-Body connection

Celebrating the International Yoga Day is not just stretching out the muscles or holding poses. Experts suggest that it is a reminder of the profound connection between the mind and body as well as the body's quest for balance.

At its core, yoga harmonizes our body and mind by offering a blend of several physical postures and meditation. There are several scientific studies suggesting how people can control stress and symptoms of depression by performing yoga on a regular basis.

Also read: PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21: Time, theme and other details

International Yoga Day 2025: How it promotes inner peace?

More than being a celebration, this day serves as a call to action, urging people from all walks of life and across all age groups to take part in various events held across cities and digital platforms.

This day reminds people to reconnect and prioritize well-being. Every year, it serves a reminder that peace starts within, and yoga can be the first major step towards achieving that goal in life.

FAQs:

1. When is International Yoga Day 2025?

The day is marked on June 21 every year. This year, the occasion falls on Saturday.

2. How does yoga enhance mental health?

Through a combination of physical postures, breathing techniques and mindfulness, yoga helps in reducing stress and anxiety, promoting self-awareness and relaxation.

3. What's the theme for International Yoga Day 2025?

The theme for this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.