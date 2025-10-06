Invest 95L to turn into Tropical Storm Jerry? Check tracker as Florida issues weather watches and warnings

US forecasters are keeping a careful eye on a wide region of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic, which they believe has a strong likelihood of turning into Tropical Storm Jerry this week. Tropical Storm Jerry: Alerts for coastal flooding and heavy rains are in effect across Northeast Florida, while other regions face sporadic showers and thunderstorms, with high winds and wave risks expected throughout the state.(AP)

Formerly classified as AL95, the disturbance has a seventy percent probability of developing into a tropical storm within the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center as of Monday, Oct. 6.

The system is rapidly moving west-northwest across the Atlantic, creating a wide region of scattered precipitation and thunderstorms.

The climate is conducive to slow growth, and in the coming days, a tropical depression is probably going to emerge.

The system may make landfall in the northern Leeward Islands by the end of the week, so officials are advising locals and visitors to keep a close eye on updates.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva stated that they anticipate that this storm will turn north and be diverted from the US East Coast at this time.

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on a region off the Southeast coast for potential tropical development later this week, even if the current danger to the US mainland seems minimal.

Tropical Storm Jerry: Here's who will be impacted

From Florida to New England, a coastal storm is predicted to produce rip currents, beach erosion, and heavy surf, irrespective of whether a tropical cyclone arises, Herald-Tribune reported.

More effects might impact the Outer Banks, which lately lost a number of beach cottages due to choppy waves.

For the time being, the tropics will continue to be active until mid-October, so stakeholders in the Caribbean and along the East Coast should be vigilant.

Tropical Storm Jerry tracker

Weather prediction for Florida

Northeast Florida: Alerts and watches for coastal flooding are still in force with likelihoods of heavy rains. Rough surf and potentially fatal rip currents are also expected.

East-central Florida: There is a high possibility for rain today, with heavy rains locally. Winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph are to be expected. There is a high risk of rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and massive breaking waves that are five to seven feet.

South Florida: Be prepared for storms and sporadic showers, particularly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to about 90 degrees. There is a 40–60% chance of thunderstorms and rainfall today in west-central Florida.

West-central Florida: There is a 40–60% chance of rains and thunderstorms.

Central Panhandle: This afternoon is expected to bring more sporadic showers and possibly some thunderstorms. 10 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

Western Panhandle: Today's forecast calls for sporadic to widespread showers and storms farther inland, along with scattered to abundant showers and embedded storms across the southern part of the region.