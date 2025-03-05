Is a new ‘SpaceX Baby’ mission already underway? Elon Musk sparks #15 rumour with mysterious blonde

Social media dwellers are quipping that Elon Musk read to make the 15th child with the mysterious woman sitting next to him as Donald Trump addresses the congress. Elon Musk, center, applauds as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

On Tuesday, Trump addressed a joint session of Congress to give his first major speech since entering his second White House term.

Sitting beside him was a mysterious blonde woman; Newsweek identified her as Heather Valentino, casually chatting with Musk throughout the evening. Musk offered her a bottle of water, which she graciously accepted.

Social media quickly lit up with speculation, with one user quipping, “Elon Musk might get this woman pregnant tonight.”

“Elon ‘would you like some water and a baby?’ Beautiful blonde lady ‘Oh sure thank you so much.’ Elon is going to make number 15 tonight after the State of the Union,” another user jested, to which the Tesla boss replied with a laughing emoji.

“She like ’awwww s**et here comes the ice breaker… the water bottle… I’m gonna be so rich!🥹'” one posted.

Who is Heather Valentino?

Not much is known about Heather Valentino just yet. From what can be gathered, she’s a licensed aesthetician and HydraFacial specialist working in the beauty and cosmetics industry. She previously worked at an aesthetic spa and acne clinic in Pennsylvania.

Musk, on the other hand, has deep ties to Pennsylvania—he campaigned there multiple times for Trump during the 2024 election, and both he and Trump are alumni of the University of Pennsylvania.

As for any personal or professional connection between Musk and Valentino? There’s no confirmation of that yet.

At the Congress speech, Trump lauded Musk, saying, “I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE.” The room burst with a huge applause, and the camera cut to Musk. Behind him, Valentino stood and applauded Musk.

“Thank you, Elon. He's working very hard.”